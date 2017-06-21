Atkins-Waterman Partnership Appointed on Shared Professional Services Framework Contract for the West Midlands

LONDON, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

London The Atkins-Waterman partnership has successfully been re-appointed on another four-year professional services contract with Coventry City Council, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council and Warwickshire County Council. This is the largest local authority professional services contract win for both Atkins as tier one consultant, andWatermanas a delivery partner.



Commencing in June 2017, the extended contract will see the partnership continue its delivery of multidisciplinary services such as principal bridge inspections for Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council and Warwickshire County Council, as well as structural and aesthetics upgrades work on the Swanswell Viaduct refurbishment for Coventry City Council.

The extended contract follows on from the successful delivery of the Ring Road Junction 6 Bridge Deck, Friargate, that improved pedestrian experience from Coventry Railway Station to the city centre, which also is part of Coventry City Council's largest capital investment in more than forty years.

Jason Pavey, Market Director for Local Transport, Atkins, stated: "We are looking forward to continuing our close working relationships with all three local authorities to deliver projects that will benefit the region by improving access to and the quality of transport services. Supporting the transportation agenda in the Midlands will be key to delivering the objectives of the devolution deal and unlocking regional growth."

Nick Taylor, Chief Executive of Waterman Group, commented; "We are delighted to have the opportunity to strengthen our strategic partnership with Atkins on the Shared Professional Services Contract for the West Midlands. Waterman plays a big part in helping deliver multi-authority public sector frameworks throughout the UK, and our appointment for another four years here in the West Midlands allows us to build on the success we have achieved to date."

