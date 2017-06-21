Nordic Mines AB: Nordic Mines AB (publ) summons for Extraordinary General Meeting to decide on joint venture with Firesteel Resources Inc. according to details previously released.

Nordic Mines AB (publ) summons for Extraordinary General Meeting to decide on joint venture with Firesteel Resources Inc. according to details previously released.

The shareholders of Nordic Mines AB (publ), corporate registration number 556679-1215 (the "Company"), are hereby invited to the Extraordinary General Meeting on Tuesday, 25 July 2017 at 1.30 p.m. at the office of Azets Insight AB, Lindhagensgatan 94, Stockholm.

Right to participate in the Meeting

Shareholders who wish to participate in the Meeting must be included in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB as of Friday, 18 July 2017, and notify the Company of their participation not later than 21 July 2017, preferably before 3 p.m., at the following address: Nordic Mines AB (publ), c/o Azets Insight AB Att. Ludmilla Lundberg, Box 34212, 100 26 Stockholm, per telefon +46 70 268 81 13, eller via e-post till ludmilla.lundberg@azets.net.

In their notification of attendance, shareholders must state their name, personal identification number or corporate registration number, address, telephone number, e-mail address, any assistants and shareholdings. Proxy forms for shareholders wishing to participate in the Meeting via proxy will be available on the Company's website www.nordicmines.com. Shareholders represented by proxy are to issue a dated power of attorney for the proxy. If the power of attorney is issued on behalf of a legal entity, a certified copy of a registration certificate or corresponding document for the legal entity is to be appended to the notification of attendance. The power of attorney and registration certificate should be sent to the Company at the aforementioned address well in advance of the Meeting. The power of attorney may not be more than five years old.

Shareholders whose shares are registered with a bank's custody services department or another nominee must temporarily re-register their shares in their own name with Euroclear Sweden AB to be able participate in the Meeting. Such re-registration must be completed by 18 July 2017, and the nominee must thus be informed well in advance of this date.

Items of business at the Meeting

Proposed agenda

1) Opening of the Meeting

2) Election of chairman of the Meeting

3) Preparation and approval of the voting list

4) Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes

5) Determination of whether the Meeting has been duly convened

6) Approval of the agenda

7) Decision to go ahead with proposed agreement with Firesteel on joint venture in regards of Nordic Mines Marknad AB.

8) Closing of the Meeting

For additional information, please contact:

Torbjorn Bygden

Company Secretary & Investor Relations

Torbjorn.Bygden@azets.com (mailto:Torbjorn.Bygden@azets.net)

00 46 (0) 70 301 45 46

Lindhagensgatan 94, Box 34212

10026 Stockholm

Nordic Mines AB (publ.) is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 21 June 2017 08:00 CEST.



Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. For further information, see www.nordicmines.com (http://www.nordicmines.com/).

Press release June 21 ENG (http://hugin.info/138647/R/2114661/804585.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Nordic Mines AB via Globenewswire

