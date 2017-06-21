

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Hotel and restaurant group Whitbread Plc (WTB.L) reported Wednesday that it has had a good start to the year with first-quarter total sales growth of 7.6%. The total like-for-like sales went up 2.9 percent.



In its trading performance for the 13 weeks to June 1, the company noted that Premier Inn generated total sales growth of 9.2 percent and LFL sales growth of 4.7% benefited from a resilient hotel market and the contribution from the c.9,000 rooms that was opened over the last two years.



Restaurants' sales grew 2.1 percent, while LFL sales edged up 0.7 percent. In the quarter, Premier Inn & Restaurants and Costa recorded higher sales.



Whitbread's Chief Executive Alison Brittain said, 'Our continued drive to grow and innovate in our core UK businesses, focus on our strengths internationally and build capabilities to support long-term growth, combined with our ongoing cost efficiency programme, gives us confidence that we will make further good progress this year.'



Internationally, in Germany Premier Inn hotel in Frankfurt is performing well. Meanwhile, in Costa, the company is seeing good progress in China with positive like for like sales growth.



The company further said it remains on track to open c.4,200 hotel rooms, 230-250 Costa coffee shops and install c.1,250 Costa Express machines this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX