LEKOIL LIMITED (LEK) LEKOIL LIMITED: Final Results for the Year to 31 December 2016 21-Jun-2017 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 21 June 2017 *Lekoil Limited* ("LEKOIL", the "Group" or the "Company") *Final Results for the Year to 31 December 2016* LEKOIL (AIM: LEK), the Africa focused oil and gas exploration and production company with interests in Nigeria and Namibia, announces final audited results for the year to 31 December 2016. All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated. *Highlights * · Continuous commercial production and cash flow generation at Otakikpo; · $15m Shell offtake facility secured on Otakikpo production provides liquidity to complete Phase 1 development and ramp up production to 10,000 bopd by year end; · Completion of interpretation of 3D seismic data acquired over the whole of OPL 310 which contains the Ogo discovery (774 mmboe P50 Gross Risked Prospective Resources); · Planning for appraisal drilling of Ogo underway, with a prospective spud date in 1Q 2018, subject to agreement with potential financing partners; · MoU signed with GE Oil & Gas for the development of a work programme for the Ogo field; · Receipt of Ministerial Consent for transfer of initial 17.14% participating interest on OPL310 Farm-in; · Establishment of LEKGAS to monetise associated gas assets; and · The Otakikpo project has now recorded over one million hours with no lost time injuries. *Samuel Adegboyega, Chairman, said, "*Our two priorities are to focus our resources on growing our low cost production from Otakikpo and to appraise and monetise the resources in the shallow water Ogo discovery. 2017 is an important year for LEKOIL as we grow Otakikpo production towards the Phase 1 steady state. A secondary focus will be on the evaluation and exploration of surrounding prospects in both OPL 310 and the Otakikpo licence area." *Lekan Akinyanmi, Lekoil's CEO, added, "*The successful transition of LEKOIL to a producing business generating operating cash flow will, in the medium term, allow us to fund Phase 2 of Otakikpo's development which will lead to incremental production. Cash generated from Otakikpo will also enable us to appraise the potentially material upside in the licence area, including some new prospects to the north of Otakikpo which were identified from the interpretation of 2D and 3D seismic data during 2016." "We are currently exploring with Optimum the options for the appraisal of the world class Ogo discovery, following interpretation of the 3D seismic data acquired in 2015 over the entire block. We were delighted to announce recently that the Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources of Nigeria, granted consent to complete the transfer of the original 17.14% participating interest that LEKOIL acquired in OPL 310 in February 2013. Our remaining 22.86% participating interest in OPL 310, as announced on 1 December 2015, remains conditional upon receiving Ministerial Consent." "Last, but by no means least, we are proud to report that the Otakikpo project has now recorded over one million hours with no lost time injuries. This is an exceptional achievement and we will continue to prioritise the safety of our sta? and contractors." For further information, please visit www.lekoil.com [1] or contact: *LEKOIL Limited* Alfred Castaneda, Investor Relations Hamilton Esi, Corporate Communications +44 20 7920 3150 +44 20 7920 3150 *Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser)* James Harris / James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer +44 20 7409 3494 *Mirabaud Securities LLP (Joint Broker)* Peter Krens / Edward Haig-Thomas +44 20 7878 3362 / +44 20 7878 3447 *BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)* Jeremy Low / Neil Haycock / Thomas Rider +44 20 7236 1010 *Tavistock (Financial PR)* Simon Hudson / Barney Hayward +44 20 7920 3150 *Chairman's and CEO's Statement* *Introduction* We continue to execute our strategy of building a diversified African exploration and production group whilst maintaining the local community values and behaviours that we firmly believe set us apart from other oil and gas companies. *Otakikpo* We are delighted that our Otakikpo project has now achieved the Company's first commercial production, and we have received the proceeds of sale of the first lifting of oil. Transforming Otakikpo from an abandoned swamp site to a producing field including construction and commissioning of all the infrastructure necessary to evacuate the oil represented a significant challenge for LEKOIL as Financial and Technical Partner in the joint-venture with Green Energy International Limited, the Operator of Otakikpo Asset. A number of factors resulted in the start of commercial production at Otakikpo being delayed, which we successfully worked through. The first of these was a problem encountered on the Otakikpo-002 well, where cementing issues resulted in the temporary suspension of the E1 zone. We consequently prioritised production from the second and third planned production zones, in the C5 and C6 reservoirs, and determined to pursue development options for the E1 zone in the future. Another factor was the necessary replacement of the original pipeline contractor after they proved unable to perform to our mutually agreed specification. On 20 February 2017, we announced the start of commercial production, at 5,000 bopd - the rate agreed with the regulator. During optimisation, we encountered - as expected - a number of teething problems, including damage to the line connecting the offloading barge with the pipeline manifold offshore. As a result of this combined with limited storage capacity at the time, we throttled production back for a period to 3,000 bopd. These teething problems have now been successfully addressed and we are ramping up production once more. We are currently producing 5,500 bopd, are permitted to produce up to 8,000 bopd, and are applying to the regulator, via the Operator, to increase production to the 10,000 bopd steady state that we are targeting to deliver by the end of 2017. This successful transition of LEKOIL to a producing business generating operating cash flow will, in the medium term, allow us to fund Phase 2 of Otakikpo's development which will lead to incremental production. Cash generated from Otakikpo will also enable us to appraise the potentially material upside in the licence area, including some new prospects to the north of Otakikpo which were identified from the interpretation of 2D and 3D seismic data during 2016. Last, but by no means the least, we are proud to report that the Otakikpo project has now recorded over one million hours with no lost time injuries. This is an exceptional achievement and we will continue to prioritise the safety of our staff and contractors. *OPL 310* We are currently exploring with Optimum the options for the appraisal of the world class Ogo discovery, following interpretation of the 3D seismic data acquired in 2015 over the entire block. LEKOIL, via its subsidiary Mayfair Assets and Trust Limited, farmed in to OPL 310 in May 2013, taking a 17.14% participating interest from Afren PLC in return for a contribution of $50 million towards an exploration well. This transaction was approved by the Operator Optimum, completed in May 2013 and was subject to Ministerial Consent. Post Afren's farm out, the participating interests in OPL 310 were: Optimum - 60%, Afren - 22.86%, LEKOIL - 17.14%. LEKOIL applied to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources for Ministerial Consent in 2013. In June 2017, we were delighted to announce that the Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources of Nigeria, granted consent to complete the transfer of the original 17.14% participating interest that LEKOIL acquired in OPL 310 February 2013. In December 2015, LEKOIL's subsidiary Lekoil 310 Limited acquired a further 22.86% interest in OPL 310 via the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of AIOGL, a subsidiary of Afren PLC, which was in Administration. Post this acquisition, and subject to Ministerial Consent, the participating interests in OPL 310 are: Optimum - 60% and LEKOIL - 40%. An application for the transfer of the interest was duly made by Afren Nigeria Holdings Limited ("Afren Nigeria") in January 2016. As the transaction was not undertaken on the basis of an Assigned Interest, approval by Optimum was not required under the JOA between Optimum and Afren. In March 2016, LEKOIL was notified by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources through the Department for Petroleum Resources (DPR) that the necessary due diligence exercise would be conducted that month. Due to scheduling conflicts this due diligence exercise was not conducted. LEKOIL asked for a new date but has not yet received one. Our remaining 22.86% participating interest in OPL 310, as announced on 1 December 2015, remains conditional upon receiving Ministerial Consent. Since October 2015, LEKOIL has been negotiating the terms of a commercial agreement with Optimum to cover cost recovery for LEKOIL and reimbursement of Optimum's past costs. In April 2017, we announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with GE Oil & Gas, a subsidiary of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) for the development of the Ogo field in OPL310. As part of the activities towards the development of the field, LEKOIL will leverage GE Oil & Gas equipment and technical expertise. Subject to the fulfilment of a number of conditions including a positive well result, GE Oil & Gas and LEKOIL, through its funding partners, intend to fund the full field development capital cost

