DJ LEKOIL LIMITED: Final Results for the Year to 31 December 2016

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

LEKOIL LIMITED (LEK) LEKOIL LIMITED: Final Results for the Year to 31 December 2016 21-Jun-2017 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 21 June 2017 *Lekoil Limited* ("LEKOIL", the "Group" or the "Company") *Final Results for the Year to 31 December 2016* LEKOIL (AIM: LEK), the Africa focused oil and gas exploration and production company with interests in Nigeria and Namibia, announces final audited results for the year to 31 December 2016. All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated. *Highlights * · Continuous commercial production and cash flow generation at Otakikpo; · $15m Shell offtake facility secured on Otakikpo production provides liquidity to complete Phase 1 development and ramp up production to 10,000 bopd by year end; · Completion of interpretation of 3D seismic data acquired over the whole of OPL 310 which contains the Ogo discovery (774 mmboe P50 Gross Risked Prospective Resources); · Planning for appraisal drilling of Ogo underway, with a prospective spud date in 1Q 2018, subject to agreement with potential financing partners; · MoU signed with GE Oil & Gas for the development of a work programme for the Ogo field; · Receipt of Ministerial Consent for transfer of initial 17.14% participating interest on OPL310 Farm-in; · Establishment of LEKGAS to monetise associated gas assets; and · The Otakikpo project has now recorded over one million hours with no lost time injuries. *Samuel Adegboyega, Chairman, said, "*Our two priorities are to focus our resources on growing our low cost production from Otakikpo and to appraise and monetise the resources in the shallow water Ogo discovery. 2017 is an important year for LEKOIL as we grow Otakikpo production towards the Phase 1 steady state. A secondary focus will be on the evaluation and exploration of surrounding prospects in both OPL 310 and the Otakikpo licence area." *Lekan Akinyanmi, Lekoil's CEO, added, "*The successful transition of LEKOIL to a producing business generating operating cash flow will, in the medium term, allow us to fund Phase 2 of Otakikpo's development which will lead to incremental production. Cash generated from Otakikpo will also enable us to appraise the potentially material upside in the licence area, including some new prospects to the north of Otakikpo which were identified from the interpretation of 2D and 3D seismic data during 2016." "We are currently exploring with Optimum the options for the appraisal of the world class Ogo discovery, following interpretation of the 3D seismic data acquired in 2015 over the entire block. We were delighted to announce recently that the Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources of Nigeria, granted consent to complete the transfer of the original 17.14% participating interest that LEKOIL acquired in OPL 310 in February 2013. Our remaining 22.86% participating interest in OPL 310, as announced on 1 December 2015, remains conditional upon receiving Ministerial Consent." "Last, but by no means least, we are proud to report that the Otakikpo project has now recorded over one million hours with no lost time injuries. This is an exceptional achievement and we will continue to prioritise the safety of our sta? and contractors." For further information, please visit www.lekoil.com [1] or contact: *LEKOIL Limited* Alfred Castaneda, Investor Relations Hamilton Esi, Corporate Communications +44 20 7920 3150 +44 20 7920 3150 *Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser)* James Harris / James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer +44 20 7409 3494 *Mirabaud Securities LLP (Joint Broker)* Peter Krens / Edward Haig-Thomas +44 20 7878 3362 / +44 20 7878 3447 *BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)* Jeremy Low / Neil Haycock / Thomas Rider +44 20 7236 1010 *Tavistock (Financial PR)* Simon Hudson / Barney Hayward +44 20 7920 3150 *Chairman's and CEO's Statement* *Introduction* We continue to execute our strategy of building a diversified African exploration and production group whilst maintaining the local community values and behaviours that we firmly believe set us apart from other oil and gas companies. *Otakikpo* We are delighted that our Otakikpo project has now achieved the Company's first commercial production, and we have received the proceeds of sale of the first lifting of oil. Transforming Otakikpo from an abandoned swamp site to a producing field including construction and commissioning of all the infrastructure necessary to evacuate the oil represented a significant challenge for LEKOIL as Financial and Technical Partner in the joint-venture with Green Energy International Limited, the Operator of Otakikpo Asset. A number of factors resulted in the start of commercial production at Otakikpo being delayed, which we successfully worked through. The first of these was a problem encountered on the Otakikpo-002 well, where cementing issues resulted in the temporary suspension of the E1 zone. We consequently prioritised production from the second and third planned production zones, in the C5 and C6 reservoirs, and determined to pursue development options for the E1 zone in the future. Another factor was the necessary replacement of the original pipeline contractor after they proved unable to perform to our mutually agreed specification. On 20 February 2017, we announced the start of commercial production, at 5,000 bopd - the rate agreed with the regulator. During optimisation, we encountered - as expected - a number of teething problems, including damage to the line connecting the offloading barge with the pipeline manifold offshore. As a result of this combined with limited storage capacity at the time, we throttled production back for a period to 3,000 bopd. These teething problems have now been successfully addressed and we are ramping up production once more. We are currently producing 5,500 bopd, are permitted to produce up to 8,000 bopd, and are applying to the regulator, via the Operator, to increase production to the 10,000 bopd steady state that we are targeting to deliver by the end of 2017. This successful transition of LEKOIL to a producing business generating operating cash flow will, in the medium term, allow us to fund Phase 2 of Otakikpo's development which will lead to incremental production. Cash generated from Otakikpo will also enable us to appraise the potentially material upside in the licence area, including some new prospects to the north of Otakikpo which were identified from the interpretation of 2D and 3D seismic data during 2016. Last, but by no means the least, we are proud to report that the Otakikpo project has now recorded over one million hours with no lost time injuries. This is an exceptional achievement and we will continue to prioritise the safety of our staff and contractors. *OPL 310* We are currently exploring with Optimum the options for the appraisal of the world class Ogo discovery, following interpretation of the 3D seismic data acquired in 2015 over the entire block. LEKOIL, via its subsidiary Mayfair Assets and Trust Limited, farmed in to OPL 310 in May 2013, taking a 17.14% participating interest from Afren PLC in return for a contribution of $50 million towards an exploration well. This transaction was approved by the Operator Optimum, completed in May 2013 and was subject to Ministerial Consent. Post Afren's farm out, the participating interests in OPL 310 were: Optimum - 60%, Afren - 22.86%, LEKOIL - 17.14%. LEKOIL applied to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources for Ministerial Consent in 2013. In June 2017, we were delighted to announce that the Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources of Nigeria, granted consent to complete the transfer of the original 17.14% participating interest that LEKOIL acquired in OPL 310 February 2013. In December 2015, LEKOIL's subsidiary Lekoil 310 Limited acquired a further 22.86% interest in OPL 310 via the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of AIOGL, a subsidiary of Afren PLC, which was in Administration. Post this acquisition, and subject to Ministerial Consent, the participating interests in OPL 310 are: Optimum - 60% and LEKOIL - 40%. An application for the transfer of the interest was duly made by Afren Nigeria Holdings Limited ("Afren Nigeria") in January 2016. As the transaction was not undertaken on the basis of an Assigned Interest, approval by Optimum was not required under the JOA between Optimum and Afren. In March 2016, LEKOIL was notified by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources through the Department for Petroleum Resources (DPR) that the necessary due diligence exercise would be conducted that month. Due to scheduling conflicts this due diligence exercise was not conducted. LEKOIL asked for a new date but has not yet received one. Our remaining 22.86% participating interest in OPL 310, as announced on 1 December 2015, remains conditional upon receiving Ministerial Consent. Since October 2015, LEKOIL has been negotiating the terms of a commercial agreement with Optimum to cover cost recovery for LEKOIL and reimbursement of Optimum's past costs. In April 2017, we announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with GE Oil & Gas, a subsidiary of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) for the development of the Ogo field in OPL310. As part of the activities towards the development of the field, LEKOIL will leverage GE Oil & Gas equipment and technical expertise. Subject to the fulfilment of a number of conditions including a positive well result, GE Oil & Gas and LEKOIL, through its funding partners, intend to fund the full field development capital cost

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2017 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

DJ LEKOIL LIMITED: Final Results for the Year to 31 -2-

of the project which we currently estimate to be US$400m for full field oil development and US$600m for a subsequent upstream gas field development. GE Oil & Gas is expected to receive a percentage of LEKOIL's future cash flows from the Ogo Field, as well as the ability to supply its products and provide technical expertise throughout the life of the project. LEKOIL's 40% participating interest in OPL310 will remain intact and unaffected by the terms of the MoU. At the time of writing, LEKOIL is in discussions with other potential partners for the financing of the OPL310 appraisal programme, which includes two appraisal wells, which we expect to commence in early 2018. *LEKGAS* We established LEKGAS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LEKOIL, to be the gas midstream vehicle of LEKOIL, building strategic, commercial and technical partnerships to unlock gas and gas-to-power opportunities initially in Nigeria, currently our primary country of operation. To head up LEKGAS, we appointed Shola Adekeye as Managing Director. Shola has over 20 years' experience in the oil and gas industry, serving in various commercial and technical leadership roles in Nigeria, Venezuela, the USA and the UAE. Prior to joining us, Shola was Director of Corporate Strategy at Mubadala Petroleum where he oversaw the Strategy, Economics, Long-term Planning and Market Research functions. At LEKOIL, Shola is also responsible for the stewardship and implementation of our Corporate Strategy. LEKGAS has a dual focus of monetising LEKOIL's equity gas globally as well as participating in the gas infrastructure space in Nigeria. As such, LEKGAS is structured to be any or all of developer, operator and investor in midstream gas assets to connect both equity and non-equity gas from the upstream (field location) to the downstream (wholesale customers). LEKGAS' participation in the midstream gas value chain will include gas gathering, treatment, transportation, processing and storage. *Financing* Corporately, there have been a number of achievements on the financing front. In June, we refinanced an existing US Dollar Notes facility ($) with FBN Capital and negotiated a new Naira facility (N) also with FBN Capital as we switched some capital expenditure at Otakikpo into local currency as the Naira depreciated. In September, we more than doubled the Naira tranche of the facility to Naira 4.5 billion (approximately US$14.8 million). Given the then significant deterioration in the Nigerian currency markets in late 2016, and resultant negative impact on the local debt market, we determined that a relatively small equity raise would be the most appropriate way to finance the final expenditure needed to bring Otakikpo into commercial production. Consequently, we launched an accelerated book build which completed in mid-October and successfully raised approximately US$12.4 million at a price of 21p, a discount to the then share price of just 3.4 per cent. At the end of March 2017, we announced that we had agreed a $15 million debt facility with Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited ("Shell Western"), a member of the Royal Dutch Shell group of companies (LSE: RDSA, RDSB). Shell Western are the offtakers of the Otakikpo crude production. The facility has a maturity of three years and is repayable quarterly following a six-month moratorium with a market margin over LIBOR. This funding is non-dilutive for our shareholders and marks the beginning of an important relationship with a globally recognised O&G major which will complement LEKOIL in its long-term growth aspirations. *Board* In February 2017, we were pleased to appoint Bruce Burrows to the Board as our new CFO. Bruce brings a wealth of experience in the oil and gas sector, much of it in Nigeria. For the past six years, he has been the CFO of Seven Energy, a private integrated gas company in south east Nigeria, with upstream oil and gas interests in the region. *Priorities* Our two priorities in the current oil price environment are to focus our resources on growing our low cost production from Otakikpo and to appraise and monetise the resources in the shallow water Ogo discovery. 2017 is an important year for LEKOIL as we grow Otakikpo production towards the Phase 1 steady state. A secondary focus will be on the evaluation and exploration of surrounding prospects in both OPL 310 and the Otakikpo licence area. *Operational Review* _Otakikpo Marginal Field - Producing Asset_ Situated in a swamp in OML 11, Otakikpo commenced production in February 2017. _Background_ The original farm-in fee paid to Green Energy was $7 million (an implied $0.5/bbl acquisition price) with a production bonus of $4 million to be paid after production commencement and the receipt of Ministerial Consent. LEKOIL will preferentially recover costs from an entitlement to 88 per cent. of production revenue. The License terms also include a commitment to develop a small scale gas utilisation project. Three wells originally drilled in the field by the previous operator (Shell) in the 1980's encountered hydrocarbons in multiple intervals. 2D and 3D seismic analysis by LEKOIL revealed reserve estimates considerably in excess of those available at the time of acquisition in May 2014. Following the revision to anticipated production levels during 2015, the Otakikpo -002 and -003 wells were reclassified as "Reserves -Approved for Development". The Field Development Plan ("FDP") comprises two phases which will target incremental production, the commissioning of a new Central Processing Facility and seven additional wells. As a result of the work put into the tendering process, LEKOIL has driven down the cost of production, resulting in a break-even point of less than $30 per bbl (life of field basis). By continuing to explore new ways of reducing production costs we increase the long term viability of the field - even in any protracted low oil price environment. In addition, four exploration prospects within the onshore part of the Otakikpo acreage have had Stock Tank Oil Initially In Place (STOIIP) ranges calculated. These are estimated to contain potential gross aggregate volumes of 162.8 mmbbl, with further potential in the southern (shallow water) portion of the field. We continue to analyse and evaluate these areas. +----------+---------+--------------------+--------------------+ | *Otakikpo | *Reserves / Unrisked Contingent | | Phase 1 & Phase 2 | Resources @ $60/bbl (MMbbls)* | | Cases* | | +----------+---------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | *100%* | *Lekoil Ltd. Net* | | +----------+---------+--------------------+--------------------+ |*LOW |*1P+1C* | 47.00 | 16.92 | |(P90)* | | | | +----------+---------+--------------------+--------------------+ |*MID |*2P+2C* | 56.60 | 20.38 | |(P50)* | | | | +----------+---------+--------------------+--------------------+ |*HIGH |*3P+3C* | 66.20 | 23.83 | |(P10)* | | | | +----------+---------+--------------------+--------------------+ *Ogo Discovery and OPL 310 - Appraisal and Exploration Asset* LEKOIL commissioned a regional basin study and identified the Dahomey Basin block OPL 310 as a key target. The OPL 310 licence is located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The block extends from the shallow water continental shelf close by the City of Lagos, Nigeria into deeper water. The main prospects within the licence area are in water depths ranging from 100 to 800 metres and are within close proximity to the West Africa Gas Pipeline. +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Status |Appraisal & Exploration | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Participating interest |40 per cent* | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Economic interest |70 per cent | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |LEKOIL status |Technical and Financial | | |Partner | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Partner |Optimum Petroleum Development| | |Limited | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |P50 Gross Risked Prospective |774.0 mmboe | |Resources | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ * Subject to Ministerial Consent _Background_ In 2013, we invested $50 million in drilling an appraisal well and sidetrack targeting Eko, Agege and the Syn-rift prospects. The result was a significant discovery in the Ogo prospect. Based on data from the vertical and side track wells, revised estimates for the P50 gross recoverable resources attributable to LEKOIL from the Ogo field were identified as being 232 mmboe (P50) from gross recoverable resources of 774 mmboe. This far exceeded the expected pre-drill estimates of 202 mmboe. Additionally, Syn-rift leads identified within OPL 310 are expected to contain light oil or condensate-rich gas, and further shallow water leads are being explored. In December 2015 LEKOIL agreed to acquire Afren's 22.86% participating interest (40% economic interest) in OPL 310, increasing LEKOIL's consolidated participating interest from 17.14% to 40%, subject to Ministerial Consent, and will become the technical and financial partner. Optimum Petroleum Development Company, the operator and local partner in OPL 310, retains a 60%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2017 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

DJ LEKOIL LIMITED: Final Results for the Year to 31 -3-

participating interest. Seismic processing and interpretation is now complete, to be followed by an appraisal well. _OPL 325 - Exploration Asset_ OPL 325 was also identified as a target in LEKOIL's regional basin study covering the Dahomey Basin. The OPL 325 licence area is located in the offshore Dahomey Basin within the wrench zone that straddles the western Niger Delta and is a promising exploration licence located 50km to the south of OPL 310. +-------------------------------+------------------------------+ |Status |Exploration | +-------------------------------+------------------------------+ |Participating interest |62 per cent | +-------------------------------+------------------------------+ |Economic interest |62 per cent | +-------------------------------+------------------------------+ |LEKOIL status |Operator | +-------------------------------+------------------------------+ |Partner |National Petroleum Development| | |Company Ltd | +-------------------------------+------------------------------+ |Gross STOIIP unrisked |5-6 billion boe | |prospective resources | | +-------------------------------+------------------------------+ _Background_ In October 2015, LEKOIL entered into an agreement with Ashbert Limited to acquire, via LEKOIL Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (LEPNL), 88.57 per cent of the issued share capital of Ashbert Oil and Gas Limited, which was awarded OPL 325 licence for an initial consideration of US$16.1 million, with other payments due at developmental milestones totalling US$24.12 million. We have had access to 3D seismic data over 740km2 and are encouraged by the results and our interpretation of the analysis. Preliminary review of the prospects, based on an independent study by Lumina, prepared for LEKOIL, suggests oil in place volumes of up to 5.7 billion boe with an estimated 2 billion boe recoverable based on analogues. *Namibia 2514A & B - Exploration Asset* With a history of oil seeps, LEKOIL is now working to prove and quantify the reserves held within the block. +----------------------+---------------------+ |Status |Exploration | +----------------------+---------------------+ |Participating interest|77.5 per cent | +----------------------+---------------------+ |Economic interest |77.5 per cent | +----------------------+---------------------+ |LEKOIL status |Operator | +----------------------+---------------------+ |Partner |Local content vehicle| +----------------------+---------------------+ _Background_ To date, we have completed the acquisition of the blocks and made the requisite government payments. The Technical Advisory Committee has met with the Namibian government, and our technicians are currently reviewing historic seismic and well data. In September 2016, we received a one-year extension to the licence with no additional obligations. We intend to seek a further licence extension and potentially commence seismic acquisition within 24 months. *Financial * The results for the year to 31 December 2016 show a total loss of US$15.76 million, as compared to US$18.72 million (restated) for the same period in 2015. Cash balances at the year-end totalled US$4.38 million (2015: US$26.02 million) while loans and borrowings as at year end totalled US$27.39 million (2015: US$8.25 million). We raised an additional US$12.4 million by way of equity in October 2016 to fund the final stages of capital expenditure on the development of Otakikpo. *Security* The security situation around our Operations facilities at Otakikpo remains benign. *Corporate & Social Responsibility* LEKOIL is dedicated to maintaining high, ethical standards in our business activities and we are committed to the overall welfare and development of the communities around us. Initially, our activities have centred around the local communities surrounding our producing asset, Otakikpo. LEKOIL's corporate and social responsibility ("CSR") plan focuses on three strategic areas: i) education, ii) economic empowerment (women and children development) and; environmental sustainability. We do not operate in isolation. We are a part of the communities in which we operate. Nowhere is that better exemplified than in Ikuru Town. We recognised the need for community support for our work yet we also understand that creating a supportive environment works both ways. To that end LEKOIL has been helping improve the quality of life for the residents of the coastal town of Ikuru, close to Otakikpo. We have organised musical events, working with local churches to bring the community together. We have signed a land lease agreement with the people of Ikuru backed by a memorandum of understanding that places on us a responsibility to develop sustainably. We have also operated a health outreach programme, providing medical services to those with greatest need. When we launched our health outreach programme in Ikuru, we did so with the intention of making life better. From the youngest to the oldest we provided vaccinations, health checks, eye tests and glasses, and surgery for those in most urgent need. From the reaction of the town's residents, it was gratefully received. Not only has LEKOIL provided active help to the communities surrounding our first development, it has also become a proud sponsor of [three] pan-African initiatives aimed at empowering children, women in business and the spread of an entrepreneurial culture. LEKOIL supports educational competition with Spellbound Africa, an international spelling competition that challenges children studying in Africa. Spellbound Africa is the first English word-spelling contest among children aged between 10 and 15 in the English-Speaking African countries. It gathers the most hard working and word-versatile children in the continent and engages them. We are also promoting diversity and equality with Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigeria based non-profit organisation with an overriding vision "to be the catalyst that elevates the status and in?uence of women and their contribution to nation building". WIMBIZ programmes are geared towards elevating the status of women and their contributions to nation building, increasing the success rate of female entrepreneurs and the proportion of women in senior positions in corporate organisations. Finally, LEKOIL is a supporter of ENACTUS, an international not-for-profit organisation with a community of students, academic and business leaders. ENACTUS is committed to using the power of entrepreneurial action to transform lives and shape a better more sustainable world by providing a platform for teams of outstanding university students to create community development projects that put people's own ingenuity and talents at the centre of improving their livelihoods. *Environment* Nigeria's Environmental Impact Assessment Act (EIAA) requires every company whose activity or project is likely to have a significant effect on the environment to carry out an impact assessment programme prior to the commencement of the project. LEKOIL is committed to demonstrating leadership in stewardship of the environment, and to complying with the requirements and regulations in Nigeria, as well as in every other territory in which we operate. We believe we have demonstrated this commitment in our operations in the communities surrounding our Otakikpo development. These outcomes do not happen by accident. They occur because of the technical expertise of our people and partners. They happen because of a strong leadership team. And they happen because we hold true to our values - especially our ability to think differently. *Outlook* We believe we have made very good progress in 2016 and into 2017. Otakikpo is now a producing asset which we are in the process of ramping up to its Phase 1 steady-state production rate of 10,000 bopd. Phase 2 should see that rate doubled. In addition we are in the process of planning the appraisal drilling campaign for our world class Ogo discovery in OPL 310 and studying the options to finance this drilling. 2017 should see further progress for LEKOIL as we seek to increase production, prove up additional reserves and monetise exploration interests. +-------------------+-----------------------+ |*Samuel Adegboyega*|*Lekan Akinyanmi* | +-------------------+-----------------------+ |Chairman |Chief Executive Officer| +-------------------+-----------------------+ *Financial Review* *Overview* Following commencement of commercial oil production in February 2017, going forward the Group Financial Statements will benefit from, and reflect, the significant operational progress achieved in 2016. For 2016 that significant progress achieved, by way of the field development at Otakikpo, resulted in the significant levels of incurred capital expenditure reported in the period, funded by way of: utilising existing cash resources; proceeds from new and expanded debt facilities; and an equity issuance concluded during the period. In US Dollars 2016 2015 +-------------------------+------------+------------+ |Loss for the year |(15,764,871)|(18,718,507)| +-------------------------+------------+------------+ |Accumulated deficit |(66,973,567)|(52,074,677)| +-------------------------+------------+------------+ |Loss per share |(0.03) |(0.05) | +-------------------------+------------+------------+ |Net assets |198,099,719 |200,760,807 | +-------------------------+------------+------------+ |Net assets per share |0.37 |0.52 | +-------------------------+------------+------------+

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2017 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

DJ LEKOIL LIMITED: Final Results for the Year to 31 -4-

|Cash and cash equivalents|4,384,738 |26,016,194 | +-------------------------+------------+------------+ The running costs of the Group were broadly in line with 2015, consistent with the rapid establishment, over the period 2010 to 2014, of a Group capable of managing a portfolio of assets in two jurisdictions and executing a field development programme in a comparatively remote location within the Niger Delta. Given the stage of operational and organisational evolution being broadly consistent period on period, the results are broadly in line with 2015, as expanded on below. *Full year results* The Group recorded a total comprehensive loss of $15.8 million for the year ended 31 December 2016 (2015: $18.7 million). No dividends were paid or declared during the year (2015: Nil). *Operating loss* Operating costs and administrative expenses were US$21.1 million compared to US$22.8 million for the same period in 2015. The decrease was largely due to naira currency devaluation in 2016 which impacted the functional values of the report costs in spite of increase in activity levels. *Income tax* No income tax was payable for the year ended 31 December 2016 (2015: Nil). *Capital expenditure* The Group's capital expenditure during the year ended 31 December 2016 amounted to US$26.3 million compared to US$12.5 million incurred for the same period in 2015. Capital expenditure during the period was primarily associated with development expenditure on the Otakikpo marginal field as well as exploration and exploitation expenditure on OPL 310. *Cash and cash equivalents* The Group had cash and cash equivalents of US$4.4 million as at 31 December 2016 (2015: US$26.0 million). Included in the cash and cash equivalents balance is restricted cash amounting to US$1.1 million relating to cash funding of the debt service reserve accounts for two quarters of interest for FBN Capital. *Loans and borrowings* In June 2016, Lekoil Oil and Gas Investments Limited ("LOGL") (a wholly owned subsidiary of Lekoil Limited), refinanced an existing debt facility and completed a new debt facility in a two-tranche facility arrangement for $10 million and 2 billion Naira (approximately $10 million), both with FBN Capital Limited. The Notes Issuance Agreement ("NIA") bridge facility issued in May 2015, of which $5 million was due in May 2016, was extended to August 2016 and subsequently refinanced into the new $10 million facility for the Otakikpo field development secured over the assets of LOGL with the extinguishment of the $5 million loan balance. The ultimate parent Company (Lekoil Limited) issued an unconditional guarantee in favour of FBN Capital for the payment of all principal and interest due on the loan, in the event of default by LOGL. The US $10 million facility has a maturity of three years and is repayable quarterly after a six-month moratorium with a margin of 11.25% over LIBOR. The new 2 billion Naira ($10 million) new facility has a maturity of three years, is repayable quarterly with ten quarterly instalments after a six-month moratorium. The notes have an interest rate referencing the higher of the 30-day average of 90 day NIBOR + 6% or 20%. In August 2016, the Group drew down 1 billion Naira from the 5 billion Naira facility approved by Sterling Bank (as initially announced on 30 June 2016) and increased the 2 billion Naira facility with FBN Capital to 4.5 billion Naira (approximately $14.8 million). The additional 2.5 billion Naira under the FBN Capital Limited facility has been fully drawn and was used to complete infrastructure at Otakikpo prior to the commencement of commercial production. In October 2016, LEKOIL raised gross proceeds of approximately US$12.4 million (approximately GBP10.15 million) through the placing of 48.33 million new Ordinary Shares at a placing price of 21 pence per Ordinary Share with certain existing institutional and other investors via an accelerated bookbuild. The net proceeds of the Placing were principally used to fund capital expenditure to bring Otakikpo into commercial production, while the balance of the net proceeds is being used for general corporate and working capital purposes. In March 2017, subsequent to the initial drawdown of 1 billion Naira from the 5 billion Naira Sterling Bank facility, LOGL drew down additional 350 million Naira via a tripartite agreement with Sterling Bank and Cardinal Stone Partners, wherein Cardinal Stone Partners advanced the same sum backed by a guarantee under the 5 billion Naira facility. In March 2017, the Group announced the receipt of $15 million advance payment facility from Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited ("Shell Western"), a member of the Royal Dutch Shell group of companies (LSE: RDSA, RDSB). The facility has a maturity of three years and is repayable quarterly following a six-month moratorium with a market margin over LIBOR. As at the date of this report, Lekoil has total debt facilities secured on the Otakikpo field of US$44 million compromising; a two tranche facility with FBN Capital Limited (US$10 million plus 4.5 billion Naira), which is fully drawn and a 5 billion Naira facility with Sterling Bank plc, of which 1 billion Naira (approximately US$3.3 million) has been drawn down; and a US$15 million facility with Shell Western. *Summary statement of financial position* Whilst the Group's non-current assets increased only modestly, from US$192.0 million at 31 December 2015 to US$193.6 million at 31 December 2016, there was: a material (214%) increase in Property Plant and Equipment ("PP&E"), reflecting the additional development expenditure on Otakikpo marginal field: and a material (44%) reduction in other non-current assets, given (based on forecast) the recognition of a significant portion of prepaid development costs due to farm-in agreement that will be recovered in the short term following commencement of commercial production from the Otakikpo marginal field in early 2017. As noted earlier, 2016 was a year of significant development activity on the Otakikpo marginal field, with the result being the successful commencement of commercial production in early 2017. In 2016 the Group successfully delivered capital expenditure programmes totaling $64.3 million. Majority of the project costs are reflected: partially within the $24.9 million expenditure on PP&E; and partially within the $38.0 million increase in Prepaid development costs. Under the terms of the farm-in agreement with Green Energy International Limited ("GEIL"), Lekoil funds GEIL's participating interest share of all costs in the Otakikpo marginal field joint operations until completion of the initial work programme. Accordingly, the GEIL 60% share of the capital development programme is accounted for by Lekoil as prepaid development costs, with Lekoil's 40% share being accounted for as PP&E as noted above. Current assets (primarily the Group's cash resources, other assets and other receivables) increased from US$29.7 million as at 31 December 2015 to US$73.8 million as at 31 December 2016. This increase was a primarily a function of the $38.0 million in prepaid development costs noted above, offset by the $21.6 million reduction in cash and cash equivalents. Non-current liabilities consist of: the portion of loans from FBN Capital and Sterling Bank due after twelve months, amounting to US$17.0 million (31 December 2015: Nil); deferred income which increased from US$0.7 million as at 31 December 2015 to US$3.0 million as at 31 December 2016; and provision for asset retirement obligation which decreased from US$0.2 million to $0.1 million. Current liabilities consist of: the portion of loans from FBN Capital and Sterling Bank due within twelve months, amounting to US$10.4 million (31 December 2015: US$8.2 million); trade and other payables which increased, as a result of the significant capital development programme executed in the period, from US$9.5 million as at 31 December 2015 to US$31.3 million as at 31 December 2016; and deferred income which increased from US$2.4 million as at 31 December 2015 to US$7.4 million as at 31 December 2016. *Dividend* The Directors do not recommend the payment of dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 (2015: Nil). *Accounting policies* The Group's significant accounting policies and details of the significant judgments and critical accounting estimates are disclosed within the notes to the financial statements. The Group has not made any material changes to its accounting policies in the year ended 31 December 2016. *Liquidity risk management and going concern* The Group closely monitors and manages its liquidity risk. Cash forecasts are regularly produced and sensitivities run for different scenarios including changes in timing of production and cost overruns of development and exploration activity. At 31 December 2016, the Group had liquid resources of approximately US$4.4 million in the form of cash and cash equivalents, which are available to meet ongoing capital, operating, financing and administrative expenditure. The Group's forecasts, taking into account reasonably possible changes as described above, show that the Group expects to have sufficient financial resources for the 12 months from the date of approval of these consolidated financial statements. These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis of accounting, which assumes the Company will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and be able to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities and commitments in the normal course of business. As discussed in note 2 (b) to these consolidated financial statements, the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern is dependent on the operational success of the Otakikpo field development, the timing and amount of anticipated cash flows over the next twelve months from production from this field and continued availability of existing debt finance. *Bruce Burrows* Chief Financial Officer

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2017 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

DJ LEKOIL LIMITED: Final Results for the Year to 31 -5-

19 June 2017 *Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2016* The Directors of LEKOIL Limited ("the Company" and its subsidiaries (together referred to as "the Group") are responsible for the preparation of consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2016, and the results of their operations, cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended, in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the Directors are responsible for: · properly selecting and applying accounting policies; · presenting information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information; · providing additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements in IFRSs are insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the Group and Company's financial position and financial performance; and · making an assessment of the Group and Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Directors are responsible for: · designing, implementing and maintaining an effective and sound system of internal controls throughout the Group and Company; maintaining adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Group and Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Group and Company, and which enable them to ensure that the financial statements of the Group and Company comply with IFRS; maintaining statutory accounting records in compliance with the legislation of Nigeria and IFRS; · taking such steps as are reasonably available to them to safeguard the assets of the Group and Company; and · preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. Going concern: The Directors have made an assessment of the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and as disclosed in Note 2(b), and they believe the Group will remain a going concern in the year ahead. The consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2016 were approved by the Directors on 19 June 2017. Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors by: +-----------------------+-----------------------+ |*Olaekan Akinyanmi* |*Bruce Burrows* | +-----------------------+-----------------------+ |Chief Executive Officer|Chief Financial Officer| +-----------------------+-----------------------+ *INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT * To the Shareholders of Lekoil Limited *Opinion * We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Lekoil Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as "the Group") which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2016, and the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and the notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of LEKOIL Limited as at 31 December 2016, and the consolidated financial performance and statement of cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union (EUIFRS). *Basis for Opinion* We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the requirements of the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IESBA Code) and other independence requirements applicable to performing audits of financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. *Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern * We draw attention to Note 2(b) in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Group incurred a loss of $15.76 million during the year ended 31 December 2016 and as of that date, the Group's accumulated deficits amounts to $66.97 million. These events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 2(b), indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. *Key Audit Matters* Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section above, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report on the consolidated financial statements. +-------------------------------+------------------------------+ |*Key Audit Matter* |*How the matter was addressed | | |in the audit* | +-------------------------------+------------------------------+ |*Share based payment arrangements* | +-------------------------------+------------------------------+ |The Group has three share based|We focused our testing of the | |payments arrangements - Share |fair value of the share based | |option scheme, Non-Executive |payments on the key | |Director share plan and Long |assumptions made by the | |term incentive plan scheme. |management. | | |Our audit procedures included:| |The Directors engaged the | | |service of an expert in order |Evaluating the model used by | |to calculate the fair value of |Management's experts to | |these share options. The fair |determine the fair value of | |value is determined based on |the share based payment | |various assumptions such as |arrangements and also to | |share price, weighted average |ascertain compliance with the | |life of share option, expected |requirements of IFRS 2 Share | |volatility used for this |based Payments. | |estimate. |Validating the inputs used to | | |calculate the fair value and | |This is a complex account |recalculating this value. | |balance which is subject to a |Evaluating the reasonableness | |significant amount of estimates|of the estimates and | |and assumptions |assumptions used by management| | |and management's expert. | | | | | |We found the assumptions used | | |by the management in the | | |calculation of the fair value | | |of the share based payment to | | |be appropriate and the Group's| | |share based payments for the | | |year have been adequately | | |valued and disclosed in the | | |financial statements. | +-------------------------------+------------------------------+ |*Carrying value of Exploration and Evaluation assets* | +-------------------------------+------------------------------+ |Exploration and Evaluation |We focused our testing of the | |assets represent a significant |impairment assessment of | |portion of the Group's total |Exploration and Evaluation | |assets. These assets have been |assets on the key assumptions | |recognised in the consolidated |made by management. | |statement of financial position|Our audit procedures included:| |in relation to the Group's | | |interest in OPL 310. |Evaluating the appropriateness| |As required by the applicable |and the reasonableness of the | |accounting standards, |model and inputs used by | |management conducts an annual |management and also to | |impairment assessment to |ascertain whether it complies | |determine the existence of an |with the requirements of IFRS | |impairment trigger and assesses|6 Exploration for and | |the recoverability of the |Evaluation of Mineral | |carrying value of the E&E |Resources and IAS 36 | |assets. This is performed using|Impairment of Assets. | |discounted cash flow models. As|Challenging the assumptions | |disclosed in note 9, management|used by management regarding | |has made a number of key |future development and fiscal | |judgments in determining the |matters. | |inputs into these models which |Analysing the future projected| |include: |cash flows used in the models | | |to determine whether they are | |Crude oil price; |reasonable and consistent with| |Future costs and operating |the current oil price climate | |margins; |and expected future |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2017 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

DJ LEKOIL LIMITED: Final Results for the Year to 31 -6-

|The discount rates applied to |performance of the field. | |the projected cash flows. | | | |Comparing the projected cash | |Other factors considered by |flows, including the | |management include the outcome |assumptions relating to | |of on-going negotiations with |production, price and | |the operator of OPL 310 as well|operating margins, against | |as feedback from regulators in |market peers to test the | |respect of ministerial consent |reasonableness of management's| |for the Group's various |projections. | |interests. | | | |We found the assumptions used | |Accordingly, the impairment |by management in the | |test of these assets is |determination of the net | |considered to be a key audit |present value of cash flows on| |matter. |OPL 310 to be appropriate and | | |no impairment loss is | |The Directors have engaged an |recognised as the carrying | |expert to assist with a |amount of the OPL 310 does not| |detailed analysis of the net |exceed its recoverable value. | |present value of cash flows | | |that may arise on OPL 310 over | | |the life of the asset. | | +-------------------------------+------------------------------+ +------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |*Key Audit Matter* |*How the matter was addressed | | |in the audit* | +------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |*Basis of consolidation of Lekoil Nigeria Limited* | +------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |The Group (Lekoil Limited) has|We reviewed the reassessment of| |an equity interest of 40% in |the Directors in respect of | |Lekoil Nigeria Limited, a |whether the Group (Lekoil | |company incorporated in |Limited) has control over | |Nigeria on 5th November 2010. |Lekoil Nigeria and also in | |On 13th May 2013, a |respect of what the appropriate| |shareholders' agreement was |basis is for consolidating the | |signed between Lekoil Nigeria |records of Lekoil Nigeria | |Limited and its shareholders. |Limited into the books of the | |This agreement confers on the |Group. Our review was based on | |Group an economic interest of |the provisions of IFRS 10 and | |90% in periods of dividend |other applicable IFRS | |distribution and settlements |standards. We also consulted | |during the process of |with accounting experts within | |winding-up or liquidation. |Deloitte's technical department| |Clarification was required on |during the process. | |the basis of the Group control| | |over the investee (Lekoil |The Group's disclosures in | |Nigeria Limited) and whether |respect of the basis of | |the Group applied the |consolidation in the current | |appropriate basis of |year are included in Note 3(r) | |consolidating the records of |of the financial statements and| |the investee into the books of|we considered the basis of | |the Group (i.e. the use of |consolidation and restatement | |equity interest of 40% or the |of prior years' figures as | |use of economic interest of |provided by the Directors to be| |90%). The Group had been using|appropriate. | |the equity interest of 40% as | | |the basis of consolidation. | | |This position was reassessed | | |during the year and was | | |changed to using the economic | | |interest of 90% as the basis | | |for consolidation. This change| | |in consolidation basis may not| | |be properly accounted for and | | |the restatement of the prior | | |year figures may not be in | | |line with the applicable | | |standards. | | +------------------------------+-------------------------------+ *Other Information* The Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Chairman's and CEO's Statements, Audit Committee's Report, Financial Review, Directors' Report and Remuneration Report, which we obtained prior to the date of this auditor's report. The other information does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. Based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditor's report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. *Auditor's Responsibilities for the audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements* Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: · Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. · Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control. · Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the directors. · Conclude on the appropriateness of the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern. · Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. · Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with the Audit Committee regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide the Audit Committee with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with the Audit Committee, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2017 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

DJ LEKOIL LIMITED: Final Results for the Year to 31 -7-

adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. *Olufemi Abegunde FCA-FRC/2013/ICAN/000000004507* for: Akintola Williams Deloitte Chartered Accountants Lagos, Nigeria 21 June 2017 *Consolidated statement of ?nancial position As at 31 December* +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |_In US Dollars_ |Notes| *2016*| *2015*| | | | | Restated*| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |*Assets* | | | | +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Property, plant and | 8 | 39,625,376| 12,602,414| |equipment | | | | +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Exploration and evaluation | 9 | 112,651,963| 111,976,751| |assets | | | | +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Intangible assets | 10 | 8,237,415| 8,002,389| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Other receivables | 12 | 795,851| 1,620,589| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Other assets | 13 | 32,325,773| 57,825,294| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Pre-paid development costs | 14 | -| 28,807,397| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |*Total non-current assets* | |*193,636,378*|*192,027,437*| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ | | | | | +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Inventories | 11 | 671,666| -| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Other receivables | 12 | 1,682,839| 939,224| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Other assets | 13 | 186,454| 2,744,725| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Pre-paid development costs | 14 | 66,824,720| -| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Cash and bank balances | 15 | 4,384,738| 26,016,194| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |*Total current assets* | | *73,750,417*| *29,700,143*| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |*Total assets* | |*267,386,795*|*221,727,580*| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ | | | | | +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |*Equity* | | | | +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Share capital |16(a)| 26,828| 24,412| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Share premium |16(b)| 264,004,066| 252,207,651| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Accumulated deficit | | (66,973,567)| (52,074,677)| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Share based payment reserve | | 6,478,650| 5,173,698| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |*Equity attributable to | |*203,535,977*|*205,331,084*| |owners of the Company* | | | | +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ | | | | | +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |*Non-controlling interests* | 17 |*(5,436,258)*|*(4,570,277)*| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ | | | | | +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |*Total equity* | |*198,099,719*|*200,760,807*| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ | | | | | +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |*Liabilities* | | | | +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Provision for Asset | 19 | 91,199| 176,621| |Retirement Obligation | | | | +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Deferred income | 21 | 3,032,803| 697,897| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Loans | 22 | 17,024,335| -| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |*Non-current liabilities* | | *20,148,337*| *874,518*| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Trade and other payables | 18 | 31,346,335| 9,476,968| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Deferred income | 20 | 7,426,486| 2,368,541| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |Loans | 21 | 10,365,701| 8,246,746| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |*Current liabilities* | | *49,138,739*| *20,092,255*| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |*Total liabilities* | | *69,287,076*| *20,966,773*| +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ |*Total equity and | |*267,386,795*|*221,727,580*| |liabilities* | | | | +----------------------------+-----+-------------+-------------+ *Certain amounts shown here do not correspond to the 2015 financial statements and reflect adjustments made, refer to Notes 3(q) and 3(r). These ?nancial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 19 June 2017 and signed on its behalf by: +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Olalekan Akinyanmi - Chief |Bruce Burrows - Chief | |Executive Officer. |Financial Officer | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ The notes are an integral part of these consolidated ?nancial statements. *Consolidated statement of pro?t or loss and other comprehensive income For the year ended 31 December* +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |_In US Dollars_ |Notes| *2016*| *2015*| | | | | Restated*| +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |Revenue | 22 | -| -| +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |Cost of sales | | -| -| +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |*Gross profit* | | -| -| +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |Operating expenses | 23 | (629,464)| -| +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |General and administrative | 24 |(21,075,259)|(21,735,522)| |expenses | | | | +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |Impairment of property, plant | | -| (1,102,500)| |and equipment | | | | +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |*Loss from operating | |(21,704,723)|(22,838,022)| |activities* | | | | +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ | | | | | +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |Finance income | 25 | 6,868,445| 4,119,515| +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |Finance costs | 25 | (928,593)| -| +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |*Net finance income/ (costs)* | | 5,939,852| 4,119,515| +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ | | | | | +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |*Loss before income tax* | |(15,764,871)|(18,718,507)| +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ | | | | | +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |Income tax expense | 26 | -| -| +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |*Loss for the year* | |(15,764,871)|(18,718,507)| +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ | | | | | +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |*Total comprehensive loss for | |(15,764,871)|(18,718,507)| |the year* | | | | +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ | | | | | +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |*Total comprehensive loss | | | | |attributable to:* | | | | +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |Owners of the Company | |(14,898,890)|(17,397,970)| +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2017 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

|Non-controlling interests | | (865,981)| (1,320,537)| +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ | | |(15,764,871)|(18,718,507)| +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ | | | | | +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |*Loss per share:* | | | | +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |Basic loss per share ($) |27(a)| (0.03)| (0.05)| +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ | | | | | +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ |Diluted loss per share ($) |27(b)| (0.03)| (0.05)| +------------------------------+-----+------------+------------+ *Certain amounts shown here do not correspond to the 2015 financial statements and reflect adjustments made, refer to Notes 3(q) and 3(r). The notes are an integral part of these consolidated ?nancial statements. *Consolidated statement of changes in equity For the year ended 31 December* +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ | | | | *Restated** | +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ | | | *Share|*Share| |*Share-based| | |*Total| | | | capita|premiu|*Accumulated| payments| |*Non-controlling|equity| | | *Notes* | l*| m*| deficit*| reserve*|*Total*| interests*| *| +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ | | | | | | | | | | +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |_In US | | | | | | | | | |Dollars_ | | | | | | | | | +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |Balance at 1 | | |207,94| | |177,015| |173,76| |January 2015 | | 18,152| 7,439|(34,676,707)| 3,726,918| ,802| (3,249,740)| 6,062| +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |*Total | | | | | | | | | |comprehensive| | | | | | | | | |loss for the | | | | | | | | | |year* | | | | | | | | | +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |Loss for the | | | | | |(17,397| |(18,71| |year | | -| -|(17,397,970)| -| ,970)| (1,320,537)|8,507)| +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |*Total | | | | | | | | | |comprehensive| | | | | | | | | |loss for the | | | | | |(17,397| |(18,71| |year* | | -| -|(17,397,970)| -| ,970)| (1,320,537)|8,507)| +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |*Transactions| | | | | | | | | |with owners | | | | | | | | | |of the | | | | | | | | | |Company* | | | | | | | | | +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |Issue of | | | | | | | | | |ordinary | | |44,260| | |44,266,| |44,266| |shares | | 6,260| ,212| -| -| 472| -| ,472| +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |Share-based | | | | | | | | | |payment- | | | | | | | | | |personnel | | | | | |1,446,7| |1,446,| |expenses | 25 | -| -| -| 1,446,780| 80| -| 780| +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |Total | | |44,260| | |45,713,| |45,713| |contributions| | 6,260| ,212| -| 1,446,780| 252| -| ,252| +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |*Total | | | | | | | | | |transactions | | | | | | | | | |with owners | | | | | | | | | |of the | | |44,260| | |45,713,| |45,713| |Company* | | 6,260| ,212| -| 1,446,780| 252| -| ,252| +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |Balance at 31| | |252,20| | |205,331| |200,76| |December 2015| | 24,412| 7,651|(52,074,677)| 5,173,698| ,084| (4,570,277)| 0,807| +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |Balance at 1 | | |252,20| | |205,331| |200,76| |January 2016 | | 24,412| 7,651|(52,074,677)| 5,173,698| ,084| (4,570,277)| 0,807| +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |*Total | | | | | | | | | |comprehensive| | | | | | | | | |loss for the | | | | | | | | | |year* | | | | | | | | | +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |Loss for the | | | | | |(14,898| |(15,76| |year | | -| -|(14,898,890)| -| ,890)| (865,981)|4,871)| +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |*Total | | | | | | | | | |comprehensive| | | | | | | | | |loss for the | | | | | |(14,898| |(15,76| |year* | | -| -|(14,898,890)| -| ,890)| (865,981)|4,871)| +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |*Transactions| | | | | | | | | |with owners | | | | | | | | | |of the | | | | | | | | | |Company* | | | | | | | | | +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |Issue of | | | | | | | | | |ordinary | | |11,796| | |11,798,| |11,798| |shares | | 2,416| ,415| -| -| 831| -| ,831| +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |Share-based | | | | | | | | | |payment- | | | | | | | | | |personnel | | | | | |1,304,9| |1,304,| |expenses | 25 | -| -| -| 1,304,952| 52| -| 952| +-------------+----+----+---+---+------+------------+------------+-------+----------------+------+ |*Total | | | | | | | | | |transactions | | | | | | | | | |with owners | | | | | | | | | |of the | | |11,796| | |13,103,| |13,103| |Company* | | 2,416| ,415| -| 1,304,952| 783| -| ,783|

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2017 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)