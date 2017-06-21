

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) announced it has agreed to sell operational Langage and South Humber Bank combined cycle gas turbine power stations to EP UK Investments for 318 million pounds in cash. The transaction is subject to EU merger clearance and is expected to complete during the second half of 2017.



Centrica said the transaction is consistent with its strategy to shift investment towards customer facing businesses and to seek opportunities in flexible peaking units, energy storage and distributed generation whilst reducing focus on large scale central power generation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX