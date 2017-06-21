

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHP.L, SHPG) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved MYDAYIS (mixed salts of a single-entity amphetamine product), a once-daily treatment comprised of three different types of drug-releasing beads for patients 13 years and older with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD.



Mydayis is not for use in children 12 years and younger. Shire expects to make Mydayis commercially available in the United States in the third quarter of 2017.



The U.S. FDA approval of Mydayis is based on results from 16 clinical studies evaluating Mydayis in more than 1,600 subjects, including adolescents (aged 13 to 17 years) and adults with ADHD. In pivotal, placebo-controlled clinical studies, Mydayis significantly improved symptoms of ADHD, as measured by the ADHD-RS-IV and the Permanent Product Measure of Performance (PERMP), in adults and adolescents.



Improvement on the PERMP, an objective, validated, skill-adjusted math test that measures attention in ADHD patients, reached statistical significance beginning at 2 or 4 hours post-dose and lasting up to 16 hours post-dose.



