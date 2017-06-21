Regulatory News:

Mercialys: (Paris:MERY)

At the 2017 SIEC gala evening, La Galerie Cap Costières Nîmes won the CNCC* "Community Living" award, while La Galerie Espaces Fenouillet - Toulouse received the award for best renovation-extension in 2016.

The "Community Living" award recognizes the environmental, societal and social approach rolled out with La Galerie Cap Costières, a flagship center for the implementation of MERY'21, Mercialys' CSR strategy.

MERY'21 is built around dialogue with stakeholders (providers, retailers, local organizations, employees, etc.) and the effective identification of sustainable development stakes. Its ambition is to enable Mercialys to become an important player within the region's social-ecological transition, while taking specific local features into consideration. It was adopted in 2015 and sets various targets looking ahead to 2020 in 15 key areas. Operationally, the strategy's deployment is driven by a dedicated organization and management tool. This tool makes it possible to facilitate the data collection process and monitor performance levels across Mercialys' various centers in line with the strategy adopted.

In 2015, La Galerie Cap Costières achieved BREEAM IN USE*** certification with an "Outstanding" rating the highest possible level - for operational aspects. It has launched an ambitious program, focused in particular on the challenges to reduce energy consumption, the carbon footprint and water consumption, improve waste management, protect biodiversity, safeguard visitor health and safety, ensure responsible procurement and support local economic development.

The panel selected La Galerie Espaces Fenouillet for the CNCC* award for best renovation-extension in 2016 and highlighted the quality of this project.

Mercialys' flagship center with 110 stores and 10 restaurants, La Galerie Espaces Fenouillet showcases Mercialys' expertise and ability to continuously innovate. It represents a unique project thanks to its strong merchandising mix, its outstanding monumental architecture, and its wide selection of events and activities through partnerships set up with leading local cultural organizations in particular.

This recognition highlights the work accomplished by all the teams at Mercialys and confirms the quality and originality of the company's actions in terms of commercial renovation. La Galerie Espaces Fenouillet has proven very popular with customers since the extension opened in November 2016 and it has now been recognized by the industry.

CNCC: Conseil National des Centres Commerciaux (French national council of shopping centers)

** SIEC: Salon du Retail et de l'Immobilier Commercial (Retail and commercial property trade show)

*** BREEAM (BRE Environmental Assessment Method): the world's foremost environmental assessment method and rating system for buildings.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At December 31, 2016, Mercialys' property portfolio comprised 2,229 leases, with an annualized rental value of Euro 181.9 million.

At December 31, 2016, Mercialys owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At December 31, 2016, there were 92,049,169 Mercialys shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets.

These forward-looking statements are subject by definition to certain identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results forecast in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys shelf registration document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2016 for more details regarding specific risk factors that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys gives no undertaking whatsoever to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, or to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620006642/en/

Contacts:

Mercialys

Press contact:

Gwenaëlle Allaire, +33 1 53 70 23 34