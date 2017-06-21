

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Berkeley Group Holdings Plc.(BKG.L), a builder of new homes, neighborhoods and communities, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax climbed 53 percent to 812.4 million pounds from last year's 530.9 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 467.8 pence, up 58.1 percent from prior year's 295.8 pence.



Revenue for the year climbed 33 percent to 2.72 billion pounds from 2.05 billion pounds a year ago. The revenue growth mainly reflected the sale of new homes in London and the South East of England.



The company sold 3,905 homes at an average selling price of 675 thousand pounds. This is compared to last year's sales of 3,776 homes at an average selling price of 515 thousand pounds.



The company said the anticipated increase in the average selling price is a result of product mix, with Berkeley completing a number of sales on schemes in central London in the year.



The gross margin percentage of 34.5% was almost in line with last year's 34.3%, while operating margin increased to 27.8% from 24.5% last year.



Net asset value per share grew 18.4% to 15.56 pounds.



Looking ahead, Berkeley said it has good visibility of the forthcoming financial year and beyond, with total cash due on forward sales over the next three years of £2.74 billion.



Berkeley also reiterated its earnings guidance for the five years ending April 30, 2021 of at least 3.0 billion pounds of pre-tax earnings, anticipating earnings for 2017/18 of at least the level of 2016/17.



'The combination of Brexit, global economic and political instability, increasing planning requirements and the recent increases in property taxation serves to increase the risk profile for developers and this needs to be recognised if the housing challenge in London and the South East is to be addressed,' the company said in its statement.



