Upland Software Announces G-Cloud Access for Five Product Lines

Five key product lines from Upland Software have been granted access to the UK government's G-Cloud framework.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based Enterprise Work Management applications, today announced that the company has been awarded G-Cloud access by the United Kingdom government for five of its product lines. Out of nine vendors listed in Gartner's Market Guide for IT Financial Management, Upland's ComSci is the only application available for UK government access.

The G-Cloud framework facilitates infrastructure, platform, software, and specialist cloud services and is provided by the Crown Commercial Service. Participating G-Cloud organisations are no longer required to sign individual procurement contracts with vendors. Public sector customers can purchase services without needing to run a full tender or competition procurement process.

"G-Cloud 9 opens up five of the award-winning Upland Software products to the UK public sector, which helps accelerate cloud adoption in the public sector," says Dominic Aelberry, Vice President of EMEA at Upland Software. "Organisations can now access the full Project and IT Management product family to help manage projects, professional workforce, and IT costs, along with the advanced workflow capabilities for FileBound, a document and workflow automation solution."

In recent years, the United Kingdom government has been implementing a strong push to adopt cloud computing in the public sector. The "Cloud First" approach to IT requires the purchase of government IT services via the cloud unless an alternative is proven to be lower in cost. Upland Software is proud to help accelerate the adoption of cloud solutions.

"Upland Software's Tenrox, PowerSteering, Eclipse, ComSci, and FileBound product lines are now more widely and easily available to the UK public sector," adds Tim Mattox, Upland President and Chief Operating Officer. "As we continue to integrate our award-winning solutions together, like we have done recently with Tenrox PSA and PowerSteering PPM, Upland delivers faster time-to-value, measurable operational costs savings, and better overall user experience, which are all valued by our public sector customers."

For more information about the Upland products available on G-Cloud 9, visit www.uplandsoftware.com or contact Dominic Aelberry directly at daelberry@uplandsoftware.com.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leading provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software. Our family of applications enables users to manage their projects, professional workforce, and IT investments; automate document-intensive business processes; and effectively engage with their customers, prospects, and community via the web and mobile technologies. With more than 2,500 customers and over 250,000 users around the world, Upland Software solutions help customers run their operations smoothly, adapt to change quickly, and achieve better results every day. To learn more, visitwww.uplandsoftware.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For more media information, contact:

Media@uplandsoftware.com

855-944-7526

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/511307/Upland_Software_Logo.jpg