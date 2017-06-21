Binary Tree selected to manage Jotun's legacy application transformation

KENDALL PARK, New Jersey, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Jotun, a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of decorative paints and performance coatings with operations in 114 countries, selected Binary Tree to complete the global enterprise's Domino application evolution to SharePoint Online. Binary Tree will analyze all applications in order to enable Jotun's future use, compatibility and operability.

Binary Tree specializes in Domino application modernization, assisting enterprises in transforming their businesses and applications to a Microsoft platform.

"After we migrated our email from Notes to Office 365 in 2016, we knew we needed to find a trusted IT partner that could support our aggressive timeline and meet our unique requirements for moving applications," saidJotun's Group IT Project Portfolio and Governance Manager Bjorn Anton Wegger. "With Binary Tree's detailed proposal to evaluate each application to retire, relocate or reinvent with SharePoint, we found a partner that we believe was more impressive and efficient than other options."

Application Modernization evaluates all applications for future use, for greater efficiency in the collaboration environment.

"Some Domino applications aren't compatible with the Microsoft platform," said Binary Tree's Managing Director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa Ian McEwan. "Many clients' first step is to move their email and wait to move their applications because they're not sure what's compatible or how to tackle the complex feat, and they fear the monetary costs associated. Maintaining the renewal licenses of multiple old systems gets costly and very outdated as technology changes."

Too often, enterprises waste resources on unused or outdated applications during a transformation. Domino Application Modernization makes the overall migration faster and more efficient. And it reduces the cost of maintaining applications, even after they migrate.

"The most successful enterprise transformations of Microsoft platforms lift and shift their IT transformations," McEwan continued. "We dedicate ourselves to that customer experience and enterprise outcome."

Since 1993, Binary Tree has transformed more than 7,000 global clients and 40 million users, including 6 million users to Office 365. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner and a globally preferred vendor for Office 365. Its headquarters are located outside of New York City with global offices in France, Germany, Singapore, Sweden and the U.K. Its award-winning software and services help companies modernize email, directories and applications by moving and integrating them to the Microsoft cloud. The company's business-first approach helps plan, move and manage the transformation process from end to end so clients stay focused on their core businesses. Binary Tree's experts deliver low-risk, successful IT transformations. Visit www.binarytree.com for more information.

