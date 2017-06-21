Menarini Ricerche to Present the Most Recent Data About the Pre-clinical Development of its Novel ADC MEN1309/OBT076 at the 29th Pezcoller Symposium

POMEZIA, Italy, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Menarini Ricerche and the UK company Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT) will present the latest data about their novel antibody drug-conjugate (ADC) MEN1309/OBT076, in development for solid and haematological tumors, at the 29th Pezcoller Symposium which will take place on June 22,23 2017 in Trento, Italy.

Results of the preclinical studies of the novel ADC, as well as the characterization of its target antigen Ly75/CD205, will be summarized in a poster entitled: "MEN1309/OBT076: a novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate targeting the Ly75/CD205 antigen".

The poster will focus on the antitumor activity of MEN1309/OBT076 in vitro and in vivo. Indeed, MEN1309/OBT076 showed impressive anti-tumoral activity against NHL and triple negative breast cancer cell lines, in the corresponding xenograft models and in Patient-Derived Xenograft (PDX) models.

About MEN1309/OBT076

MEN1309/OBT076 is a fully humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody conjugated to a potent cytotoxic maytansinoid toxin via a cleavable linker. The ADC is directed against a type I transmembrane glycoprotein and a C-type lectin receptor Ly75/ CD205, that is over-expressed in several solid tumors and non-Hodgking lymphomas (NHL).

About the Menarini Group

Menarini Group is an Italian pharmaceutical company, 12th in Europe out of 5,255 companies, and 36th company in the world out of 20,862 companies, with a turnover of more than 3.5 billion Euro and more than 16,700 employees. The Menarini Group has always pursued two strategic objectives: research and internationalization and is present in the most important therapeutic areas with products for cardiology, gastroenterology, pneumology, infectious diseases, diabetology, inflammation, and analgesia. Menarini is committed to oncology research and development, with four investigational new drugs, including two monoclonal antibodies and two small chemical entities, in development for the treatment of a variety of hematological and solid tumors.