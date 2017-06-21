NNIT A/S: NNIT announces partnership with Dell Boomi

Press release

NNIT announces partnership with Dell Boomi

Copenhagen, June 21 2017 - NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy strengthens its position in cloud system integration in Denmark by entering into a new partnership with Dell Boomi.

The partnership with Dell Boomi means that NNIT expands its portfolio of services to also include iPaaS; a tool for system integration in the cloud.

As more and more organizations move parts of their system portfolio from own data centers to data centers and services in the cloud, the need for solutions and consultancy on how to integrate the systems in the cloud increases.

iPaaS (Integration-Platform-As-A-Service) is an integration tool, developed in the cloud and used to integrate cloud-based products with other cloud products and integrate software in local data centers. The systems contain many standard integrations why the integration only requires a minimum of changes to be connected in the cloud.

Boomi is unique, since development and monitoring is done in the cloud, whereas execution and data storage can be placed either in a physical data center behind one's own firewall or in the cloud via for example Microsoft Azure Cloud.

"Dell Boomi's development of new functionality ensures them a leading position, and their products are among the best in the market. This partnership therefore comes natural to NNIT," says Mikkel Iversen, Director of Integration & Development in NNIT.

"Our experienced integration consultants will be certified in iPaaS from Dell Boomi, and be ready to implement," he explains.

"We look forward to a productive partnership that will further strengthen NNIT's position in IT services and consultancy on cloud system integration," says Nordic Manager Thomas Østergaard-Geisler, Dell Boomi. "With Dell Boomi's cloud-based integration platform, NNIT's clients will be able to solve even their most complex integration challenges and experience the advantages of the cloud."

NNIT already provides development, maintenance and advisory services on integration products from SAP, Microsoft, EPIC and Informatica.

********

More information

Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 41 81, hhey@nnit.com (mailto:hhey@nnit.com)

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. NNIT A/S has more than 2,800 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com).

About Dell Boomi

Dell Boomi (Boomi), an independent business unit of Dell, accelerates business agility by integrating the information organizations need whenever and however they need it. The Boomi integration platform dramatically transforms the way organizations connect, create, manage and govern all their applications and data. As a result, more than 5,300 organizations of all sizes use the Boomi platform to run smarter, faster, and better. Boomi also helps customers drastically reduce implementation times over traditional integration, MDM, API management and workflow automation solutions. Visit http://www.boomi.com (http://www.boomi.com/) for more information.

NNIT announces partnership with Dell Boomi (http://hugin.info/163771/R/2114355/804442.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NNIT A/S via Globenewswire

