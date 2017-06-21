FLSmidth: FLSmidth Capital Market Day 2017: Growth through productivity

21.06.2017

Danish Financial Supervisory Authority

Århusgade 110

DK-2100 Copenhagen Ø

Company Announcement No. 9-2017:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S will today host a Capital Market Day under the theme 'Growth through productivity' at the company's head office in Valby, Denmark.

'Growth through productivity' will be focused on FLSmidth's unique ability to deliver sustainable productivity enhancement to its customers and other business relations.

Presentations will be webcasted live from 11am CET.

For more information, please see www.flsmidth.com/ (http://www.flsmidth.com/).

For link to the webcast, click here (http://www.flsmidth.com/en-US/Investor+Relations/Download+Center/Webcasts).

For link to presentation material, click here (http://www.flsmidth.com/en-US/Investor+Relations/Download+Center/Capital+Market+Day+Presentations/Capital+Market+Day+2017).

-------------------------------------

Investor relations contact:

Pernille Friis Andersen, +4536181887, pefa@flsmidth.com (mailto:pefa@flsmidth.com)

Nicolai Mauritzen, +4536181851, nicm@flsmidth.com (mailto:nicm@flsmidth.com)

Media relations contact:

Sofie Karen Lindberg, +4530931877, skl@flsmidth.com (mailto:skl@flsmidth.com)





FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service solutions to customers worldwide. Productivity, sustainability, and quality are focus areas for FLSmidth and its 12,000 employees. The company generated revenue of DKK 18 billion in 2016. Read more on www.flsmidth.com (http://www.flsmidth.com)





