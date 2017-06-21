Hoylu AB: Doka wins prestigious "Office of the Year Award" for their Open Office "Doka Lab" and their digitalized project room "Doka Innovation Lab"

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The cutting-edge provider of Visual Ideation and Collaboration Software, Hoylu, is proud to celebrate that Doka, a leading international producer and supplier of formwork, won 3rd prize in CBRE's prestigious "Office of the Year Award". Part of the submission was the Doka Innovation Lab, featuring collaboration solutions by Hoylu - previously we-inspire.Doka is a leading international producer and supplier of formwork used in all fields of the construction sector, including building projects such as Burj Khalifa in Dubai. This year, the company won 3rd prize in CBRE's prestigious "Office of the Year Award", for their Open Office "Doka Lab" and their digitalized project room "Doka Innovation Lab".Doka's Innovation Lab uses Hoylu Software Suite running on a projected wall in their Innovation Lab, focused especially on R&D, product development, innovation and creativity workshops. A typical session starts with brainstorming, using the wall and paper in combination to get the whole team involved. Then follows more structured work using mind mapping or different kinds of innovation and business model canvases for Hoylu Sketch.The Innovation Lab is reserved for structured innovation sessions only. The room is booked most of the time, and has led to a clear difference in how Doka works with innovation. Workshops are now more efficient, as more people can partake and be more active, leading to shorter time to market and an excellent return on Doka's investment."Our innovation workshops using Hoylu Software Suite has led to a positive change in creativity, productivity and time-to-market. The software supports a fast workflow and there is no need to do meeting protocols, as everything is easily saved and shared within the team. We see a high satisfaction among our innovation teams and more constructive ideas that make it to a finished product," said Roland Wiesmair, Innovation Management, Doka.Jakob Leitner, VP User Experience at Hoylu continues; "We're delighted that Doka won this award. For us, Doka's successful case is further proof that investing in solutions for team innovation and collaboration pays off. We can also see that our intuitive user experience is very appreciated at Doka, with both new and experienced users of our software claiming it as an important benefit."Doka is a world leader in developing, manufacturing and distributing formwork technology for use in all fields of the construction sector. With more than 160 sales and logistics facilities in over 70 countries, the Doka Group has a high-performing distribution network which ensures that equipment and technical support are provided swiftly and professionally. An enterprise forming part of the Umdasch Group, the Doka Group employs a worldwide workforce of more than 6,000.Hoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus on enhancing the user experience. The company's main area of interest is software for Creative Collaboration, combined with intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while improving productivity and creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu: Hoylu: Nasdaq First North Stockholm: Remium Nordic AB +46(0)84543200Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.comKarl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.comThe information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (09:00) CEST on June 21, 2017