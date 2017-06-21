

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies Inc. is adding a tipping option to its ride-hailing app, which its drivers have been requesting for years. The new feature, which has long been offered by rival Lyft, is said to be part of a plan to improve Uber's driving experience and boost its ailing brand image.



Uber started the new feature in select cities of Seattle, Minneapolis and Houston on Tuesday. Reports said, citing an email Uber sent to drivers, that the company will roll out the feature in more cities over the next few weeks and eventually will make tips available in all cities by the end of July. Tips will be voluntary and will not impact passenger rating as the driver's rating is required before the tipping request is sent out.



Uber reportedly said the move was the right thing to do and long overdue. Lyft and others have had that option for long, while Uber had been criticized by drivers for not including the tip option in its app.



The note read, 'We've heard you. You've told us what you want, and now it's time we step up and give you the driving experience you deserve, because simply put, Uber wouldn't exist without you.'



The new decision is said to be part of Uber's 180-days-of-change initiative that also includes a shortened cancellation window for drivers to receive a fee, and a paid per-minute rate if a driver waits more than two minutes for the fare. It also includes an additional $2 fee if the driver has a teenager as a passenger, and driver injury protection insurance.



The changes follow the 'leave of absence' taken by its Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick as the company is taking efforts to upgrade its culture following various scandals.



The company is implementing the 47 recommendations from an internal investigation led by former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder.



