

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate increased more than expected in April, figures from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 4.6 percent in April from 4.3 percent in January. Economists had expected the rate to climb to 4.5 percent.



The rate for April indicates the average for March to May period and the January data reflects December to February period.



The number of unemployed people grew to 126,000 in April from 116,000 in January.



The employment rate rose marginally to 67.0 percent from 66.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX