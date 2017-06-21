On-Demand Slide Printing Solution Helps Pathology Labs Reduce the Risk of Specimen Misidentification and Maintain Efficiency

NUSSLOCH, Germany, June 21,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Leica Biosystems today announced the addition of HistoCore PERMA S slide printing solution, expanding their portfolio of slide identification products. PERMA S is a compact, on-demand slide printer providing high-quality, consistent prints while maximizing patient safety at any microtome station.

"We are very excited to expand our product portfolio with the addition of HistoCore PERMA S slide printing solution," stated Matthias Weber, President of Leica Biosystems. "The PERMA S provides users a convenient, easy to use solution that helps reduce errors in patient labeling. Ultimately, this results in increased patient safety, while maintaining workflow efficiency."

PERMA S eliminates the need for hand-written or expensive printed labels with easy-to-read 300 dpi imprints and high-quality barcodes. In addition, PERMASLIDE validated slides provide consistent, reliable print quality in white clipped corner adhesive and non-adhesive options.

With a small footprint of 180 mm x 320 mm x 219 mm (7.1 in x 12.6 in x 8.6 in), PERMA S maximizes laboratory space and allows for added work space productivity.

Capable of black print on white slides or the option of color printing, the PERMA S also eliminates the need and expense for multi-colored slides. With a 100 slide capacity, the PERMA S provides ease-of-use with quick exchange and easy load slide cartridges. Optional extra cartridges are also available to store and load different slide types.

To further enhance the PERMA S printing solution, optional accessories include a PC with a 11.6" touch screen and USB barcode scanner.

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems is a global leader in workflow solutions and automation. As the only company to own the workflow from biopsy to diagnosis, we are uniquely positioned to break down the barriers between each of these steps. Our mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of our corporate culture. Our easy-to-use and consistently reliable offerings help improve workflow efficiency and diagnostic confidence. The company is represented in over 100 countries. It has manufacturing facilities in 9 countries, sales and service organizations in 19 countries, and an international network of dealers. The company is headquartered in Nussloch, Germany. Visit LeicaBiosystems.com for more information.

