Leader of Turkish Pharmaceutical Industry, Abdi Ibrahim Now Opens its Doors to the World With a Virtual Video Tour

ISTANBUL, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Discover Abdi Ibrahim through a virtual video tour

Abdi Ibrahim follows the latest technological trends and applies them to its entire set of processes. Working tirelessly on the path to become a powerful brand in the international arena, Abdi Ibrahim's new 360o virtual video tour shares the innovations in the company's facilities which make it a leader in the Turkish pharmaceutical industry. Abdi Ibrahim Tower and Esenyurt Production Complex have hosted numerous domestic and international visitors from all corners of the world thanks to the virtual video tour application. The virtual video tour application allows visitors to view Abdi Ibrahim Tower and Esenyurt Production Complex via YouTube on their desktop computers, tablets and mobile devices using VR goggles.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160905/404076LOGO )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/525531/Abdi_Ibrahim.jpg )



Abdi Ä°brahim, a company that has led pioneering initiatives for the last 105 years, now implements yet another innovative application. Thanks to the application, it is possible to have a close-up view of Abdi Ä°brahim's production technologies, modern plant and headquarters via YouTube.

The virtual video tour enables visitors to discover production technologies, as well as the modern architecture of Abdi Ä°brahim facilities. CEO of Abdi Ä°brahim, Dr. Suha Taspolatoglu said of the new innovation: "As Abdi Ä°brahim, the 100% local pharmaceutical company of Turkey, we proudly represent the Turkish pharmaceutical industry at home and abroad. We take resolute steps on the path to become a powerful international brand. We take the opportunity to use the novel technology of Virtual Reality for a closer communication with our stakeholders and to open our doors to anyone who would like to get to know us more closely. One of the priority target groups for our application is the younger generation. Thanks to the virtual video tour, candidates who are ready to enter the workforce and who are interested in Abdi Ibrahim will have the chance to get to know our brand, our production technologies, and our company ethos more closely."

Abdi Ä°brahim Tower

Abdi Ä°brahim Production Complex