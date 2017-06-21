Kitron ASA: Kitron signs contract with Husqvarna Group

(2017-06-21) Kitron has received a contract with a potential value of NOK 600 million over a five-year period from Husqvarna Group. The new agreement includes five products for the Husqvarna Robotic Lawn Mowers product range and is in addition to existing manufacturing volumes.

Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Lithuania.

"We are very pleased that Husqvarna Group once again shows us trust. Our long-term cooperation and ability to understand their true needs have made it possible for us to offer flexible, sustainable and cost efficient solutions supporting Husqvarna Groups strategy. This contract will facilitate our future growth and fortify our position with Husqvarna Group as an integrated part of its supply chain," said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron ASA.

Peter Nilsson, CEO, tel. +47 94 84 08 50

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronic manufacturing services companies for the Data/Telecoms, Defense, Energy, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenue of about NOK 2.1 billion in 2016 and has about 1,350 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

