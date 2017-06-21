At June 16, 2017, Aqeri Holding AB published a press release with information that the company has filed for bankruptcy with Solna District Court. According to another press release published June 20, 2017, the filing for bankruptcy has been approved.



With reference to the above, the trading in Aqeri Holding AB's shares is to cease with effect from tomorrow, June 22, 2017.



Please note that the shares are halted and that trading will not be resumed.



Short name: AQER ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0001822495 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 029377 ----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Karin Ydén telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.