

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic sentiment improved in June reflecting considerable optimism in the economy, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed Wednesday.



The economic tendency indicator climbed to 112.1 in June from 111.7 in May. Economists had forecast the reading to fall to 110.4.



The confidence indicator for the manufacturing industry continued to show a very strong situation. The corresponding index advanced unexpectedly to 119.9 from 118.2 in the previous month. The score was forecast to fall to 115.



The consumer sentiment index dropped to 102.5 from 105.6 in May. The expected reading was 105.



The confidence indicator for the retail trade jumped 6.9 points in June and signaled a much stronger situation than normal. The sentiment index came in at 107.2.



At the same time, the indicator for the service sector did not change appreciably in June. The index stood at 104.6 versus 104.5 in May.



