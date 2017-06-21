sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,335 Euro		-0,006
-0,09 %
WKN: 850001 ISIN: SE0000108656 Ticker-Symbol: ERCB 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ERICSSON B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,327
6,336
10:56
6,328
6,335
10:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ERICSSON B
ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ERICSSON B6,335-0,09 %