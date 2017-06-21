IAR Systems Supports ARM DesignStart Program With Highly Optimizing and Reliable Development Tools

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announces that the company will partner with ARM on the newly enhanced ARM® DesignStart' program. System on Chip (SoC) designers now have the option to use the powerful development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench® for SoC development using DesignStart Cortex®-M processors, making development faster and more reliable.

The enhanced ARM DesignStart program enables the creation of custom SoCs using the ARM Cortex-M0 and Cortex-M3 processors with no upfront license fee, and provides a verified subsystem for a wide range of applications, including IoT, sensor, control and mixed signal SoCs, as well as design services and support. Customized SoCs offer great product differentiation in terms of specific functional capabilities, but it is also important to focus on how software developers can get the best out of the hardware to reduce the overall system cost, achieve shortened time to market and produce reliable products. This is where IAR Systems plays a key role. IAR Systems offers IAR Embedded Workbench which incorporates a highly optimizing C/C++ compiler, a powerful debugger, complete code analysis tools and all tools needed for efficient SoC code development in one single IDE. The strong technology is also complemented with global technical support and training.

"Developing a SoC platform using IAR Embedded Workbench from the start will significantly help to overcome challenges such as system components integration, code complexity, and code optimizations for the target ARM MCU," says Robert DeOliveira, SoC Director of Global Strategic Sales, IAR Systems. "SoC developers can rely on the efficiency, quality, flexibility and robustness that our development tools and outstanding support services provide."

"The enhanced ARM DesignStart program provides companies with the fastest route to silicon, allowing them to create custom SoCs using two of the world's most proven processors, the Cortex-M0 and Cortex-M3, with no upfront license fee," says Ian Smythe, senior director of marketing programs, Compute Products Group, ARM. "The addition of IAR Embedded Workbench enhances the range of tools available to SoC developers, and its powerful code analysis and debug capabilities enable designers to bring up SoC platforms quickly and reliably."

More information about IAR Embedded Workbench is available at www.iar.com/iar-embedded-workbench/. More information about ARM DesignStart is available at www.arm.com/develop/designstart.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, IAR Connect, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other products names are trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

IAR Systems contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén,

Media Relations, IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00

E-mail: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Stefan Skarin,

CEO, IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00

E-mail: stefan.skarin@iar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/iar-systems/r/iar-systems-supports-arm-designstart-program-with-highly-optimizing-and-reliable-development-tools,c2292588

The following files are available for download: