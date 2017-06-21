Locally innovated ride-hailing service enabled by digital technology

Service supports 400 agents managing 10,000 calls a day in more than 80 cities

Orange Business Services has signed a contract with Careem, the MENA region's leading ride-hailing company, to provide network and contact center services. A start-up now valued at more than US $1 billion and the only tech unicorn in the Middle East, Careem is rolling out its services across key markets of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as well as in Egypt and Jordan.

Orange Business Services is supporting Dubai-based ride sharing company Careem roll out its services throughout the region. Source: Careem.

Careem was created in the Middle East in response to specific regional transportation challenges. For example, in Saudi Arabia half of the population is unable to drive. At the start of operations in 2013, Careem opened in a new city every three months. Today, by using the Orange Business Services flexible IP network with a digital call center solution, the company can open up in a new city in just one day.

Careem's customers order a car service from a digital app, and the company can manage calls from customers easily and cost effectively, regardless of where they are physically located. The customer can track the progress of their driver in real time via the Careem App and make payments automatically without having to worry about carrying cash.

The three-year contract includes network services to connect Careem's corporate offices in Cairo, Dubai and Paris seamlessly. In addition, the Orange contact center solution enables Careem to reduce fixed voice costs and route calls.. The company started with two call center agents and today has grown to more than 400 agents managing over 10,000 calls a day from more than 80 cities across 13 countries in the region.

"Orange Business Services has exceeded our expectations with their ability to match our demands for agility and speed, and they also bring our company the added advantage of local expertise and presence that our business needed in the region and beyond. We look forward to continuing our dynamic growth with Orange at our side as our trusted partner," said Qasim Ahmed, CIO, Careem.

"Careem is an outstanding example of a visionary company that is transforming and disrupting an entire industry. We have leveraged our local presence and regional resources to support Careem's tremendous growth in the Middle East. We are now moving toward developing a global relationship with them to deliver additional services in the spirit of meeting their fundamental needs for speed, reliability and flexibility in each of their new global markets," said Luc Serviant, vice president, Middle East and Africa, Orange Business Services.

Careem is the region's leading ride-hailing service that provides reliable, safe and affordable transportation choices via a mobile app, on the web and through a call center. Careem is a pioneer in the region's 'sharing economy' its mission is to make people's lives simpler, create millions of jobs, and to BeCareem to be kind, generous, and inspiring as we move the region towards better living. Established in July 2012, Careem operates in more than 80+ cities across 13 countries in the broader Middle East, including North Africa, Turkey and Pakistan. For more information, visit www.careem.com

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, and its 21,000 employees, is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents. Orange Business Services is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. It offers companies digital solutions that help foster collaboration within their teams (collaborative workspaces and mobile workspaces), better serve their customers (enriched customer relations and business innovation), and support their projects (enriched connectivity, flexible IT and cyberdefense). The integrated technologies that Orange Business Services offer range from Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, to cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cybersecurity. Orange Business Services customers include over 3,000 renowned multinational corporations at an international level and over two million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Learn more at www.orange-business.comor follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 40.9 billion euros in 2016 and has 265 million customers in 29 countries at 31 March 2017. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

