World's Leading Optoelectronics Event Kicks off in 13 Weeks

SHENZHEN, China, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE), the largest and most influential optoelectronic exhibition in the world, is scheduled to kick off its grand opening at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center in September (Sept. 6-9) which is traditionally known as the golden month for buyers. Covering a total exhibition area of 110,000 square meters, the premier event will draw more than 1,600 exhibitors and 3,200 leading brands from over 30 countries, with an estimate of 60,000 professional visitors and buyers, including 8,000 overseas visitors.

Renowned Exhibitors Featuring a Wide Array of Cutting-Edge, High Tech, Precision & Intelligent Products

Leaders in optoelectronic industry highly recognize the value created by CIOE throughout the years of collaboration.Its regular well-known exhibitors include Mitsubishi Electric, Hisense, FiberHome, YOFC, HengTong, INNO Instrument, Han's Laser, Chutian Laser, Hamamatsu Photonics, Guide Infrared, SAT Infrared, Jiuzhiyang Infrared System, Dali Technology, Night-Vision Science & Technology, Sunny Optical, Phoenix Optics, Lida Optical and Electronic, Crystal-Optech, Aurora Optoelectronics, TDG Holding,Macom,SCHOTT,II-VI,Semtech,O-NET,SENKO,Viavi,ADAMANT,Corning,Panasonic,ZEISS,Monocrystal,TRUMPF,Newport,Thorlabs,FLIR,ULIS,PI,Thales,Thorlabs. More exhibitors are listed in the official CIOE website (www.cioe.cn/en).

Two Brand New Featured Exhibition Zones Created to Reflect Market Trend

The rapid evolution of consumer electronics market has driven strong demands for cell phone camera lens, sapphire, 3D glass and biometric recognition components which have captured high attention in the market. Keeping up with the market trend, CIOE 2017 will set up two new exhibition areas - the Mobile Camera & Biological Recognition Zone and 3D Glass/ Ceramics Processing Zone.

The Mobile Camera & Biological Recognition Zone will showcase the whole industry chain for cell phone camera modules, latest AR/VR technology & products, as well as new technology, material and process for biometric authentication. Meanwhile the 3D Glass/ Ceramics Processing Zone is a collaborating exhibition area with ABCONET specializing on ABCONET's experiences and resources in the industry chains of consumer electronics, 3D glass and ceramic. With a focus on applications of new materials and technology trends for cell phone case, it serves as a trading and technology exchange platform for professionals in cell phone business and other areas of consumer electronics.

10+ Conferences and Forums Presenting Big Things in 2017 in Optoelectronic Industry

CIOE 2017 not only represents a platform showcasing new products and technology, but also an ideal meeting place where you can participate in industry trends discussions and gain insights from experts. There are more than 10 concurrent conference discussing on topics such as 5G, big data, cloud computing, fiber sensors, LIDAR, 3D imaging, biomedical applications, ultra-fast laser, Matrix laser lighting, infrared imaging, IR optics & lenses, optical processing and cameral modules. Register now to learn more about conferences and forums.

IP Buyer Program Offering Exclusive Services

The VIP buyer services are available for purchasing executives and professional buyers. Organizers of CIOE will provide a matchmaking service before the exhibition according to your purchasing requirements and plans. During the exhibition, VIP buyers can enjoy a tailor-made schedule specifying their needs with additional benefits such as media interviews and special dinner.

About China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE) (www.cioe.cn)

Established in 1999, CIOE is the largest show of its kind in the world featuring over 3,200 optoelectronic brands and their latest products in the area of 110,000 sqm at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. There are concurrent specialized expositions focusing on Optical Communications and Sensors, Lasers, Infrared Applications, Precision Optics, LEDs, Emerging Display, Sapphire Technology & Touch Screen and Photonics Innovations.

