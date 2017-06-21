Steve Burns Joins BridgeStreet Global Hospitality as Managing Director for EMEA & APAC

LONDON, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Steve Burns, a travel and airline executive with 20 years of experience in the sector has joined BridgeStreet Global Hospitality as the Managing Director for EMEA and APAC.

"We're delighted to have Steve join our team," said Sean Worker, president and CEO of BridgeStreet. "BridgeStreet's 4500 client portfolio is made up of business travelers who are looking for serviced apartments, home and extended stay hotels for their global business travel.Steve's experience in network development, yield management, customer service, and marketing will be an asset to us as we expand our global distribution footprint and support capabilities in EMEA and APAC."

"Joining the BridgeStreet team at this important stage of growth for the company is an exceptional opportunity," Steve said. "I was very attracted by BridgeStreet's well-deserved reputation for great service, and their commitment to development of new technologies. I'm thrilled to be leading our great team in EMEA and APAC, and I look forward to helping extend our position at the forefront of the sector."

An Irish national, Steve is a graduate of the University of Manchester (Aerospace Engineering) and Cranfield University (Air Transport Management) in the UK. During 8 years with easyJet, Steve held various positions within network performance, revenue management and marketing. As Commercial Director for bmibaby, the low cost arm of the airline British Midland, he led developments in network planning, revenue performance, e-commerce and customer service. Subsequently, Steve was based in Singapore as Chief Operating Officer for Tiger Airways, where he played a key role in growing the airline's footprint in Asia and Australia. He has since pursued consulting opportunities in the airline sector, as well as developing a 'software as a service' reservations concept for small independent hotels.

About BridgeStreet Global Hospitality

With more than 65,000 apartments in over 60 countries, BridgeStreet Global Hospitality - comprised of six unique brands - is the leading hospitality solution offering serviced apartment experiences for travelers seeking an alternative to typical hotel accommodations real-time through BridgeStreet.com. The first OTA built for business travelers, BridgeStreet.com, gives serviced apartment and home operators access to extensive global reach along with built-in demand from BridgeStreet's stellar 4000+ client portfolio and 100+ global sales team. Widely recognized for uncompromising standards of quality, comfort and service, BridgeStreet Global Hospitality is a renowned award winner in both the Americas and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). For more information on BridgeStreet Global Hospitality, please visitwww.bridgestreet.comor call 800 278 7338/ +44 (0) 20 7792 2222.