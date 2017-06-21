Thuraya IP M2M Service Launched to Connect the Internet of Remote Things

DUBAI, UAE, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The new service enables applications in utilities, logistics, oil and gas, and renewable energy

Thuraya Telecommunications Company today announced the launch of the Thuraya IP M2M Service to support high volume, high throughput machine-to-machine (M2M) applications. The service is powered by Thuraya's real-time, two-way IP network with speeds of up to 444 Kbps, a state-of-the-art Remote Terminal Management (RTM) platform and the Thuraya IP+ terminal.

The new service extends the capabilities of Thuraya's successful IP+ terminal to support a wider range of M2M applications. It is designed for efficient communication between devices and for the control and consolidation of data from remote equipment. The service targets a number of sectors including oil and gas, utilities, renewable energy, banking and government.

The RTM platform provides a rich set of connectivity management features including usage monitoring, connection control, abnormal session management, geo-fencing, firewall management, usage traffic graphs and charts. It's device management features allow users to view a connected terminal's position, signal strength and current status. Users can also reboot and configure the terminal remotely.

Thuraya's acting Chief Commercial Officer, Rashid Baba said: "The rise in IoT applications and M2M adoption has triggered an increase in demand among several sectors for higher throughput applications deployed over satellite. Some of these solutions include video- and image capturing for surveillance and security; oil and gas real-time applications; smart-grid Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) recloser connectivity, and wind and solar farm monitoring. Thuraya IP M2M service addresses these requirements while taking operational efficiency for our customers to a whole new level by reducing the total cost of ownership and operation of their IoT apps and services."

Thuraya IP M2M service enhances Thuraya's M2M product range by addressing market requirements for bandwidth hungry M2M applications. It allows users to send bulk amounts of data per month, offering a scalable solution for high-volume SCADA connectivity, remote asset control, and other telemetry requirements.

Rashid Baba added: "Our announcement about joining the LoRa Alliance adds further momentum to Thuraya's M2M aspirations. We are expanding our services and solutions to areas such as rural IoT and M2M connectivity, cargo and shipping, smart agriculture, and smart metering. Thuraya IP M2M service is one of the key components of our exciting FUTURA capability plans, and positions us well to effectively address the market requirements."