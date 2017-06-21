The Energy Community finds that Serbia's current Energy Law is not compliant, as it does not envisage a new approach for the design of the support schemes for renewable energy, noting that the old system of feed-in tariffs is not proportionate. In a letter sent to the Serbian Parliament, to which pv magazine had access, the director of the Energy Community Secretariat, Janez Kopac, has suggested a series of measures that are expected to bring Serbia closer to EU standards in terms of renewable energy development.
In the letter, the organization suggests a few fundamental changes, such as: launching the competitive tendering procedure, introducing the contract for differences for successful bidders, abandoning the status of the temporary privileged power producer, new incentive measures in the form of a premium, introducing balancing responsibility for privileged producers, and establishing a renewable energy operator.
The beneficiaries of the support scheme ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...