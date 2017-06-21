Serbia needs to adopt a set of amendments to the current Energy Law, which envisages support for renewable energy, in order to harmonize its legal framework with the European Union's acquis, says EU energy watchdog.

The Energy Community finds that Serbia's current Energy Law is not compliant, as it does not envisage a new approach for the design of the support schemes for renewable energy, noting that the old system of feed-in tariffs is not proportionate. In a letter sent to the Serbian Parliament, to which pv magazine had access, the director of the Energy Community Secretariat, Janez Kopac, has suggested a series of measures that are expected to bring Serbia closer to EU standards in terms of renewable energy development.

In the letter, the organization suggests a few fundamental changes, such as: launching the competitive tendering procedure, introducing the contract for differences for successful bidders, abandoning the status of the temporary privileged power producer, new incentive measures in the form of a premium, introducing balancing responsibility for privileged producers, and establishing a renewable energy operator.

The beneficiaries of the support scheme ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...