

PayPoint plc (the 'Company')



21 June 2017



Publication of Annual Report and Notice of 2017 Annual General Meeting



The Company has today published its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2017 ('2017 Annual Report') on its website www.paypoint.com



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the 2017 Annual Report and notice of Annual General Meeting will shortly be available for public inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) - Morningstar (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm ).



The Company will hold its 2017 Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 26 July 2017 at 12 noon at the offices of Canaccord Genuity, 88 Wood Street, London EC2V 7QR.



In addition, following the release on 25 May 2017 of the Company's preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2017, which are also available at www.paypoint.com, the Company makes the following additional disclosure in compliance with Rule 6.3.5 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Together these constitute the information required to be communicated to the media in unedited full text through a Regulatory Information Service. This information is not a substitute for reading the full 2017 Annual Report and Financial Statements.



Statement of directors' responsibilities



The directors are responsible for preparing the annual report and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.



Company law requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law, the directors are required to prepare the Group financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union (EU) and Article 4 of the International Accounting Standard (IAS) Regulation and have also chosen to prepare the parent company financial statements under IFRS as adopted by the EU. Under company law, the directors must not approve the accounts unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period. In preparing these financial statements, International Accounting Standard 1 requires that directors:



- properly select and apply accounting policies;



- present information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information;



- provide additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements in IFRS are insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the entity's financial position and financial performance; and



- make an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.



The directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.



The directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Legislation in the United Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.



Responsibility statement



We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:



- the financial statements, prepared in accordance with IFRS, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole;



- the strategic report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face; and



- the annual report and financial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's performance, business model and strategy.



The Annual Report on pages 1 - 67 was approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 25 May 2017 and signed on behalf of the Board by:



Nick Wiles, Chairman Dominic Taylor, Chief Executive



Risks and uncertainties



+------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Risk area |Potential impact |Mitigation strategies | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Cyber, technology & process and Fraud | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Loss or inappropriate |The Group's business |The Group has established | |usage of data |requires the appropriate |physical security controls| | |and secure use of consumer|at its data centres and | | |and other sensitive |rigorous cyber security, | | |information. Electronic |anti-fraud and | | |commerce requires the |whistleblowing standards, | | |secure transmission of |procedures, and | | |confidential information |recruitment and training | | |over public networks. |schemes, which are | | |Increasingly, internal |embedded throughout its | | |systems make use of third |business operations. The | | |party hosted services |Group also screens new | | |(cloud services) and |employees carefully. | | |several of our products |Continued investments are | | |are accessed through the |made in cyber security, | | |internet. Fraudulent |including the significant | | |activity, cyber-crime or |use of data and | | |security breaches in |communications encryption | | |connection with |technology, improvements | | |maintaining data and the |in e-mail and web | | |delivery of our products |filtering and testing and | | |and services could harm |removal of system | | |our reputation, business |vulnerabilities. We have | | |and operating results. |also developed plans for | | | |responding to a breach of | | | |security. | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Interruptions in |The Group's ability to |Comprehensive business | |business processes or |provide reliable services |continuity plans and | |systems |largely depends on the |incident management | | |efficient and |programmes are maintained | | |uninterrupted operation of|to minimise business and | | |our computer network |operational disruptions, | | |systems, financial |including fraudulent | | |settlement systems, data |activity, system failure | | |and call centres, as well |or pandemic incidents. | | |as maintaining sufficient |Support arrangements have | | |staffing levels. System or|been established with | | |network interruptions, |third party vendors and | | |recovery from fraud or |there are strict | | |security incidents or the |standards, procedures and | | |unavailability of key |training schemes for | | |staff or management |business continuity. | | |resulting from a pandemic | | | |outbreak could delay and | | | |disrupt our ability to | | | |develop, deliver or | | | |maintain our products and | | | |services, causing harm to | | | |our business and | | | |reputation and resulting | | | |in loss of customers or | | | |revenue. | | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Clients, agents & other third parties | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Dependence upon third |The Group's business model|The Group selects and | |parties to provide data |is dependent upon third |negotiates agreements with| |and certain operational |parties to provide |strategic suppliers and | |services |operational services, the |agents based on criteria | | |loss of which could |such as delivery assurance| | |significantly impact the |and reliability. Single | | |quality of our services. |points of failure are | | |Similarly, if one of our |avoided, where practicable| | |outsource providers, |and economically feasible.| | |including third parties |Controls are regularly | | |with whom we have |reviewed and improved to | | |strategic relationships, |minimise risk of retailer | | |were to experience |churn caused by financial | | |financial or operational |loss to retailers through | | |difficulties, their |fraudulent third party | | |services to us would |activity. | | |suffer or they may no | | | |longer be able to provide | | | |services to us at all, | | | |significantly impacting | | | |delivery of our products | | | |or services. | | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Consolidation among |Consolidation of retailers|The Group monitors client | |clients and markets |and clients could result |and retailer concentration| | |in reductions in the |risk to ensure that no one| | |Group's revenue and |client or retailer | | |profits through price |accounts for a | | |compression from combined |disproportionate share of | | |service agreements or |the Group's net revenue. | | |through a reduced number |In addition, the Group | | |of clients. |continues to acquire new | | | |clients and retailers to | | | |reduce reliance on | | | |existing sources of | | | |revenue. | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Legal, regulatory & compliance | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Legislation or |The Group is largely |The Group's legal | |regulatory reforms and |unregulated by financial |department works closely | |risk of non-compliance |services regulations, |with senior management to | | |although in the UK we have|adopt strategies | | |Payment Institution status|to educate legislature, | | |(through PayPoint Payment |regulators, consumer and | | |Services Limited), which |privacy advocates and | | |enables the provision of |other stakeholders to | | |regulated payment |support the public policy | | |services, under the |debate, where appropriate,| | |Payment Services |to ensure regulation does | | |Regulations 2009, |not have unintended | | |including certain CashOut |consequences over the | | |services. The Group's |Group's services. The | | |agents which offer money |Group has in place a | | |transfer on behalf of |business ethics policy | | |third party clients are |which requires compliance | | |licensed as Money Service |with local legislation in | | |Businesses by HMRC. We are|all the territories in | | |subject to Payment Card |which the Group operates. | | |Industry Data Security |A central compliance | | |Standards regulated by the|department co-ordinates | | |card schemes. Regulatory |all compliance monitoring | | |reform could increase the |and reporting. | | |cost of the Group's |Subsidiary managing and | | |operations or deny access |finance directors are | | |to certain territories in |required to sign annual | | |the provision of certain |compliance statements. A | | |services. Non-compliance |review is underway to | | |with law, regulation, |ensure that the Group is | | |privacy or information |compliant with the | | |security laws could have |requirements of the | | |serious implications in |General Data Protection | | |cost and reputational |Regulations prior to the | | |damage to the Group. |May 2018 deadline. | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Materially adverse |The Group contracts with a|The Group seeks to limit | |litigation |number of large service |exposure in its contracts.| | |organisations for which it|Mitigating actions are | | |provides services |taken where contractual | | |essential to their |exposures are above the | | |customers. Failure to |norm, including insurance | | |perform in accordance with|coverage, where | | |contractual terms could |appropriate and | | |give rise to litigation. |economically sustainable. | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Loss or infringement of |The Group's success |The Group, where | |intellectual property |depends, in part, upon |appropriate and feasible, | |rights |proprietary technology and|relies upon a combination | | |related intellectual |of patent, copyright, | | |property rights. Some |trademark and trade secret| | |protection can be achieved|laws, as well as various | | |but in many cases, little |contractual restrictions, | | |protection can be secured.|to protect our proprietary| | |Third parties may claim |technology and continues | | |that the Group is |to monitor this situation.| | |infringing their |The Group also defends | | |intellectual property |vigorously all third party| | |rights or our intellectual|infringement claims. | | |property rights could be | | | |infringed by third | | | |parties. If we do not | | | |enforce or defend the | | | |Group's intellectual | | | |property rights | | | |successfully, our | | | |competitive position may | | | |suffer, which could harm | | | |our operating results. | | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |HR/Personnel | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Dependence on |The ability of the Group |Effective recruitment | |recruitment and |to meet the demands of the|programmes are on-going | |retention of highly |market and compete |across all business areas,| |skilled personnel |effectively is, to a large|as well as personal and | | |extent, dependent on the |career development | | |skills, experience and |initiatives. | | |performance of its |The executive management | | |personnel. Demand is high |reviews talent potential | | |for individuals with |twice a year and retention| | |appropriate knowledge and |plans are put in place for| | |experience in payments, IT|individuals identified at | | |and support services. The |risk of leaving. | | |inability to attract, |Compensation and benefits | | |motivate or retain key |programmes are competitive| | |talent could have a |and also reviewed | | |serious consequence on the|regularly. | | |Group's ability to service| | | |client commitments and | | | |grow our business. | | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Economic Growth | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Brexit |The effect on inter- |Due to the current | | |company transactions and |uncertainties with the | | |the Group's international |Brexit negotiations the | | |expansion plans may be |Group is still considering| | |adversely affected by the |appropriate mitigation | | |outcomes of the |strategies. | | |negotiations between the |However, the bulk of the | | |UK government and the |Group's operations and | | |other member countries |revenues are UK-based. | | |during the UK's exit from |Romania and Ireland will | | |the European Union. |remain within the EU and | | | |are unlikely to be | | | |significantly affected by | | | |Brexit. | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Foreign exchange |As the Group operates in |The Group's financial risk| |fluctuations |Romania and Ireland, it is|management seeks to | | |exposed to the risk of |minimise potentially | | |currency fluctuations and |adverse effects on the | | |the unpredictability of |Group's financial | | |financial markets in which|performance. | | |it operates. | | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Product/project management | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Technological changes |The Group operates in a |The Group is committed to | |and increasing |number of geographic, |continued research and | |competition |product and service |investment in new data | | |markets that are highly |sources, people, | | |competitive and subject to|technology and products to| | |rapid technological |support its strategic | | |changes, for example the |plan. IT development | | |introduction of smart |resource is directed at a | | |meters, new payment |Group level and | | |solutions and the movement|developments are in hand | | |of UK consumers away from |to ensure the Group has | | |cash payments. Competitors|relevant products in place| | |may develop products and |to meet the demands | | |services that are superior|brought about by changing | | |to ours or that achieve |technology. For smart | | |greater market acceptance |meters, MultiPay has been | | |than our products and |launched. | | |services, which could | | | |result in the loss of | | | |clients, merchants and | | | |retailers or a reduction | | | |in revenue. | | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+



ABOUT PAYPOINT



We operate market leading national networks across 40,400 convenience stores in the UK and Romania so that our customers are always close to a PayPoint store. At these locations, as well as at home or on the move, people use us to better control their household finances, make essential payments and use in-store services, like parcel drop and collect.



Our UK network contains more branches than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices together, putting us at the heart of communities for over 10 million regular weekly customers.



We have a proven track record of decades of tech-led innovation, providing retailers with tools that attract customers into their shops. Our recently launched PayPoint One platform offers EPoS, card payments and PayPoint services, and is designed to help retailers run their whole store from one device.



Coupled with our industry-technology solutions, we provide a first class service to the customers of over 1,500 clients - utility companies, retailers, transport firms, mobile phone providers, government and more.



We are on and offline; providing for payments by cash, card including contactless; retail, phone and digital; at home, work and whilst out and about from Land's End to the Highlands and Islands - helping to keep modern life moving.



Multichannel payments



MultiPay is our multichannel payment service, offering consumer service providers a ready-made solution for their full range of payments via app, web, phone, text and IVR, complementing our cash in store services.



Clients benefit from streamlining their consumer payment processing and transaction routing in a seamlessly integrated and cost effective solution. The services are available either as a full portfolio or by the client's choice of preferred channels, including our app which has a 4 star rating on the Google Play and Apple App Stores. Clients can choose to access our services as a full outsourced model or by linking their own digital solutions to our MultiPay payment suite.



MultiPay is particularly targeted to serve the rollout of smart meters within the energy market. For example, our service has helped Utilita to become the fastest growing, challenger prepay energy supplier and we have also signed several other energy companies, including SSE, our first Big 6 energy client. Among other relevant sectors, MultiPay is available to the local authority and social housing sectors through a framework with Procurement for Housing.



Retail networks



In the UK, our network includes over 29,200 local shops including Co-op, Spar, Sainsbury's Local, Tesco Express and thousands of independent outlets. These outlets are quick and convenient places to make energy meter prepayments, bill payments, benefit payments, mobile phone top-ups, transport ticket payments, TV licence payments, cash withdrawals and more.



Our Romanian network continues to grow profitably. We have more than 11,300 local shops, helping people to make cash bill payments, money transfers, road tax payments and mobile phone top-ups. Our clients include all the major utilities and telcos and many other consumer service companies.



In the UK, our Collect+ network offers parcel collection and return services in over 6,100 convenient outlets. Customers use Collect+ for their parcels from major retailers including Amazon, eBay, ASOS, New Look, John Lewis, House of Fraser, M&S and Very. The Collect+ brand is jointly owned with Yodel.



The UK network also includes over 4,100 LINK branded ATMs, and 10,000 of our terminals enable retailers to accept debit, credit and contactless payments, including Apple Pay. We operate over 4,100 Western Union agencies in the UK and Romania for international and domestic money transfers.



