Oslo Børs has decided to delist the shares of Deep Sea Supply PLC as of June 22, 2017. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB is to cease.



Short name: DESSCo ---------------------------- ISIN code: CY0100120910 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 088823 ----------------------------



The last day of trading is today June 21, 2017.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Elin Nygren or Caroline Folke, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.