

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic growth is set to ease in years ahead, the National Institute of Economic Research said in its quarterly report on Wednesday.



The economy is forecast to grow 2.7 percent this year and 2.5 percent in 2018. Growth is being driven largely by exports and investment, while government consumption is rising more slowly, the institute said.



For 2019 and 2020, the think tank projected 1.8 percent and 1.6 percent expansion, respectively.



The increase in activity will lead to more people finding work and the unemployment rate will fall slightly further. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 6.6 percent in 2017 and then to 6.4 percent next year.



Despite continued shortages of staff in many professions, inflation will move only slowly towards the target level, with the result that the Riksbank will not rush to raise the repo rate, the think tank said.



Riksbank is forecast to raise the rate to -0.25 percent in 2018 and then +0.50 percent in 2019.



According to NIER, inflation will not reach 2 percent until 2020. Inflation is forecast to rise to 1.7 percent this year before slowing slightly to 1.6 percent in 2018.



The think tank projected 2.3 percent inflation for 2019 and 3.2 percent for 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX