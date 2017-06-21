

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Kalanick, co-founder and chief executive of ride-hailing company Uber, resigned Tuesday after a revolt by a group of investors. However, he will remain on Uber's board of directors.



Just last week, Kalanick announced that he was taking a leave of absence from the company, following the release of an investigation report about Uber's work culture, and partly to grieve the sudden death of his mother in a recent boating accident.



But, that decision was not satisfactory for investors, who demanded Kalanick's immediate resignation in a letter on Tuesday, the New York Times reported.



Kalanick reportedly said, 'I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight.'



New York Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation that Kalanick's exit came under pressure after hours of discussion involving Uber's investors.



Five of Uber's major investors demanded the resignation. As per the report, the investors included the venture capital firm Benchmark, one of Uber's biggest shareholders, whose partner Bill Gurley is on Uber's board.



In a statement, Uber's board reportedly said that Kalanick had always put Uber first and his decision is a sign of his devotion and love for Uber. The board also said that his stepping down as chief executive would give the company room to fully embrace this new chapter in Uber's history.



Kalanick, 40, helped found the ride-hailing service in 2009. The troubles began earlier this year after a former Uber engineer alleged sexual harassment at the company, resulting in internal investigations.



The San Francisco start-up with a valuation of nearly $70 billion faced complaints about sexual harassment, discrimination, and workplace culture, following which the firm fired 20 employees. The company is now lacking other major executive positions as well, including COO, CFO, and CMO.



