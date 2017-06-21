HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- CLOUDSEC, the leading internet security conference in Asia Pacific and Europe, will hold its seventh annual event in Hong Kong on August 3, 2017. This event leads up to a tour across APAC countries, including India, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, Australia and the United Kingdom, before making the last stop in The Republic of Korea.

Hosted by Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704) (TSE: 4704), CLOUDSEC Hong Kong 2017 gathers together renowned experts, industry thought leaders, businesses and organizations from across the globe to re-evaluate and redefine their understanding of threats, risks and solutions in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. This empowers enterprises to step up their game and 'Level Up' to face the continuous barrage of next-generation threats.

"Over the years, CLOUDSEC has grown to become a credible and innovative platform where the very best of global best-practices pertaining to the latest threats and security strategies come together, along with compelling insights and deliberations by experts that keep raising the bar of excellence," said Bob Hung, General Manager of Hong Kong & Taiwan, Trend Micro. "In 2017, the challenge remains for the industry to Level- Up and devise innovative strategies to stay ahead of cybercriminals in a never-ending supremacy tug-of-war. CLOUDSEC aims to educate and generate awareness about new security issues, and prepare attendees to address a wide spectrum of real-world challenges and current strategies in internet security."

CLOUDSEC Hong Kong 2017 Event Highlights:

DATE: August 3, 2017 (Thursday)

TIME: 8:45 am - 5:00 pm

VENUE: N101 Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Center, Wanchai

Featured keynote speakers:

Roeland van Zeijst, Digital Crime Officer for Strategy & Outreach, INTERPOL Cybercrime Directorate, shares the multi-stakeholder approach adopted by INTERPOL in fighting against cybercrime

Ryan Flores, Senior Manager, Future Threat Research, Trend Micro, offers insights on challenges faced by organizations in information security and risk management

Other speakers includes Steve Anson from SANS Institute, Legistlative Councillor Charles Mok and Ian Christofis, board member of Cloud Security Alliance Hong Kong & Macau Chapter.

For more information and registration, please visit www.cloudsec.com/hk.

About CLOUDSEC

Founded in 2011, CLOUDSEC has established itself as a global community for cyber security experts and professionals. The CLOUDSEC tagline "Have a Safe Journey" aims to inspire technology professionals and users to embark on a continuous learning journey to explore and learn about industry trends, best practices, and new technologies to secure the digital infrastructures, and manage the technological risks of their organisations in safely supporting their corporate goals. For more information, please visit www.cloudsec.com/hk

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 5,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world's most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their journey to the cloud. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Claudius Lam

Trend Micro

+ 852 2866 4362 (Office)

+ 852 9022 0876 (Mobile)

Email Contact



