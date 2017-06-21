SHANGHAI, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Cushman & Wakefield, a global leader in commercial real estate services, today held a simulcast live forum themed "Urban Renewal 4.0" in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, and officially released the white paper -- URBAN RENEWAL 4.0-SHIFTING TO AN EXCELLENT GLOBAL CITY, discussing this important topic while engaging delegates through cross-region interaction with local governments, Chinese and foreign experts, real estate industry players and financial investment institutions.

Due to rapid urban development in large- and medium-sized cities in China over the past 30 years, urban renewal has ushered in the 4.0 era, along the way shifting from a focus on quantity to the quality of property development and with a constant demand for existing stock renewal.

According to the white paper -- URBAN RENEWAL 4.0-SHIFTING TO AN EXCELLENT GLOBAL CITY -- Urban Renewal 4.0 offers the promise to drive the next stage of modern-day economic development of cities in China. As China continues to rapidly urbanize and cities address mounting urbanization challenges, it is critical to adopt sophisticated schemes for building smart, efficient and sustainable urban centers of excellence.

Urban Renewal 4.0 can help cities futureproof exiting properties for years to come. Essential is the formulation of clear, forward-looking plans and a vision of how citizens will interact with property in the future to address any steady, or sudden step change. There are an abundance of excellent cases in China and in key cities from around the world in which urban renewal/conversions breathed new life into valuable assets that, for example, had faded from glory, were underperforming or were otherwise underutilized.

James Shepherd, Managing Director of Research, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, in Shenzhen and Shaun Brodie, Head of Occupier Research, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, in Guangzhou delivered a joint presentation and shared key findings on this heavyweight white paper via live simulcast to participants in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

James Shepherd said: "Urban renewal in China has evolved to today's sophisticated version of Urban Renewal 4.0, which has started to take root and will guide China's urban development in the future. City governments increasingly are implementing this new wave of urban renewal not only to cope with complex urbanization issues but to thrive by improving their city's sustainability, livability and economic competitiveness." Shaun Brodie said: "The opportunities for China are immense in realizing an urbanization vision built on the elements, drivers, themes and best practices presented in this report. The ongoing development of vibrant and attractive Chinese cities will hinge on the extent to which city governments and participating stakeholders are active in tackling the challenges and fulfilling the themes of Urban Renewal 4.0."

Cushman & Wakefield's presentation on the impact of Urban Renewal 4.0 covered various industry perspectives at the forum. Edward Cheung, Chairman, Asia Pacific Board | Chief Executive, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, shared his insights to all the delegates in four cities through live video connection: "In the new situation of emphasizing stock renewal, how should the government maintain the vitality of economic growth and a city's livability under the environment of limited land space available for use, and how should enterprises work out a proper operation model of "asset operation + capital operation"? This requires not only sophisticated professional management experience, but also cooperation that crosses multiple fields. Cushman & Wakefield would be delighted to work with professionals from all walks of life to create further development in the future. 2017 marks the 100 year anniversary of the Cushman & Wakefield brand and also the company's 25th year operating in mainland China. We firmly believe that Cushman & Wakefield, with its professional service and innovative spirit, will continue to contribute to the future growth and progress of China's cities in the next 25 years, and even the next 100 years to come."

