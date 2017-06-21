Global conference will demonstrate powerful new creator tools in the upcoming Unity 2017.1 release

Unity Technologies (https://unity3d.com/) the leading creation engine for gaming and interactive entertainment, will attract more than 1,500 creators in Amsterdam from June 27-29 for Unite Europe. This global conference will feature new tools in Unity 2017.1 that will empower teams of artists and developers to build rich experiences together. Unite Europe will also showcase industry insights, provide certification opportunities, and serve as a networking space for Unity creators.

Thought-leaders from Microsoft, Oculus, Google, Facebook, Samsung, Sony, Nvidia, Intel, Nintendo, CloudMoolah, Vuforia, and more will be in attendance to showcase their latest innovations at Unite Europe.

Unity will unveil a comprehensive look at the upcoming Unity 2017.1, including a keynote featuring a live demo that showcases how the powerful new visual tools will allow teams of artists and developers to collaborate in a more efficient way.

More than 60 expert talks, instructional demos, and curated panels covering topics ranging from specifics of game development to the optimization of art processes will take place in a former gas works factory in Amsterdam called Westergasfabriek. Unite Europe's sessions and schedule, as well as ticket availabilities, are viewable on the Unite Europe website.

Key Unite Europe sessions include:

Cinemachine : From 1st person shooter to 3rd person action adventure, see how Cinemachine can revolutionize your in-game (Unity Technologies)

: From 1st person shooter to 3rd person action adventure, see how Cinemachine can revolutionize your in-game (Unity Technologies) Timeline Cinemachine: Using Timeline Cinemachine to mix Gameplay and Interactive Cutscenes (Unity Technologies)

Using Timeline Cinemachine to mix Gameplay and Interactive Cutscenes (Unity Technologies) Nintendo Switch Unity : How we got GoNNER rolling on Nintendo's latest console (Art in Heart, Coatsink)

: How we got GoNNER rolling on Nintendo's latest console (Art in Heart, Coatsink) Looking back at Arizona Sunshine : Zombies have Feelings too? (Vertigo Games)

: Zombies have Feelings too? (Vertigo Games) Multi Scene Editing in Unity for "FAR: Lone Sails" (Okomotive GmbH)

(Okomotive GmbH) Designing AR Experiences in Real World Environments (Vuforia)

There will also be a Made with Unity showcase where attendees can play a curated selection of Made with Unity games developed by their fellow creators. The showcase lineup includes experiences across multiple platforms and represents critically acclaimed and award-winning creators, such as White Elk and their first title, "Eclipse: Edge of Light," Hyperbolic Magnetism's new release, "Beat Saber," "Escape from Tarkov" by Battlestate Games, and more. Developers of each title will be on hand at the showcase to share their development process with attendees.

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Unity Technologies

Unity Technologies is the creator of a flexible and high-performance end-to-end development platform used to create rich interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. Unity's powerful graphics engine and full-featured editor serve as the foundation to develop beautiful games or apps and easily bring them to multiple platforms: mobile devices, home entertainment systems, personal computers, and embedded systems. Unity also offers solutions and services for creating games, boosting productivity, and connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect and Unity Certification. Unity Technologies serves millions of registered developers including large publishers, indie studios, students and hobbyists around the globe. For more information, visit www.unity3d.com and to see the latest games and experiences created in Unity, go to madewith.unity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005363/en/

Contacts:

Unity PR United States

Charlie Sinhaseni, 909-657-8394

charlies@unity3d.com

or

Chameleon for Unity United Kingdom

Callum Booth, +44 (0)20 7680 5500

callum.booth@madebychameleon.com