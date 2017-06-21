At 65.6 million people worldwide, the world's forcibly displaced population remains at a record high. As these people flee conflicts tearing apart their home, they often face stark options for settlement within their own country or internationally. An estimated 90% of people in refugee camps lack electricity. More must be done to provide energy access to refugees.

Last month, a 2 MW solar plant was commissioned to supply power to the Azraq refugee camp in Jordan. The plant, funded by the IKEA Foundation, will supply free power to Syrian refugees fleeing the brutal, 6-year civil war. A similar project is underway to power the Zaatari refugee camp, the biggest refugee camp in Jordan.

UNHCR, the United Nation's refugee agency, described the solar plant's impact on the residents through the words of a refugee named Fatima, a 52-year-old single mother from rural Damascus.

"In Syria, we were used to a particular lifestyle, and then we were disconnected from it when we became refugees," she said. "For someone who is used to having electricity, you cannot imagine how difficult it is to live without it."

"Before [the solar plant], when we cooked a meal we had to throw the leftovers away because there was no safe way to store food," Fatima explained. "When we got too hot, we had to pour water on our clothes to keep cool. Now we can listen to music or have a cold glass of water, and daily life no longer ends when the sun sets."

90% unelectrified The Moving Energy Initiative, a collaboration seeking to meet the energy needs of refugees and internally displaced people, estimates that 90% of all refugees in camps do not have electricity access. Of the 17 million refugees in 2016 under the UNHCR's mandate, 50% were living in private accommodations, 25% were in refugee camps, and 20% had an unknown living status.

Limited and short-term ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...