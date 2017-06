The property firm aims to reach that figure within five years, beginning with the commissioning of a 160 MW solar pipeline this year.

MRC Allied, a leading property developer based in the Philippines, has revealed a bold ambition to install and own 1 GW of renewable energy by 2022.

The company says that "now is the perfect time" to expand into the energy sector as demand for power - particularly clean ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...