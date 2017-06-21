

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell in cautious trade on Wednesday as oil prices held near multi-month lows and U.S. President Donald Trump said China's efforts to rein in North Korea have failed, suggesting he may take a more aggressive approach to contain the rogue nation's growing nuclear threat.



Surprisingly, Trump's warning came exactly a day before U.S. and Chinese officials are to meet in Washington to talk about North Korea.



The benchmark DAX was down 76 points or 0.59 percent at 12,738 in late opening deals after losing 0.6 percent the previous day.



Banks bore the brunt of the selling, with Commerzbank losing 1.5 percent and Deutsche Bank declining 0.6 percent.



Real estate firm Grand City Properties fell 2.5 percent after announcing a capital increase.



Air Berlin shares rallied after Tagesspiegel quoted its CEO as saying that the airline no longer needs state guarantees.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX