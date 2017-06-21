Boyden, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, today announced Karin Warwick-Thompson has rejoined Boyden United Kingdom as Managing Partner.

Warwick-Thompson, an insurance and financial services sector expert, previously served as a Boyden Partner in London from 2015 to May 2017. She brings 25 years' experience in executive search and leadership advisory solutions, and is well-respected among C-Suite executives and boards across the insurance and financial services sector.

"We're thrilled to welcome Karin back to Boyden," said Alastair Da Costa and Nick Robeson of Boyden UK in a joint statement. "She brings great expertise in global insurance and extraordinary value to clients seeking senior leadership across the financial services sector."

"I am very excited to be coming back to Boyden, as our global platform is very strong, and I am honoured to be joining this new and accomplished team in the UK. The months and years ahead will be very exciting as we further expand our leadership and talent advisory services to meet the needs of our global clients," said Warwick-Thompson. "I also look forward to my continued collaboration with Boyden's partners across the globe in growing our important Financial Services Practice at a time of major transformation in the sector."

"Karin has been a valuable partner in both our UK office and Financial Services Practice. Her return to Boyden is very exciting as she will play a key role as we expand in the UK, EMEA and across our global platform," said Trina Gordon, President CEO of Boyden World Corporation.

Warwick-Thompson has led many successful engagements for premier domestic, regional and global financial services firms, serving clients throughout EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin American and North American markets.

Last month, Forbes ranked Boyden eighth among 250 organizations on its new list of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms.

