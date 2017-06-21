Diageo Global Travel: Marc McArthur Cruises Through to the Global Final of the World's Biggest Bartender Competition

MIAMI, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global final of the world's biggest bartender competition is fast approaching and last night at a prestigious semi-final event in Miami, Marc McArthur of Norwegian Cruise Line captivated a judging panel of leading industry experts to be crowned the best cruise line bartender in the world.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/525923/Diageo_Global_Travel.jpg )



The next dock for Marc, 28, from South Africa, is the global final of one of the leading and most respected bartender competitions in the world - WORLD CLASS Bartender of the Year in Mexico City on 20th - 24th August 2017. Here he will represent cruise lines and battle it out against 56 of the world's best bartenders for the coveted 'WORLD CLASS Bartender of the Year' title.

Last year's winner, Jennifer Le Nechet from France has experienced a life-changing journey and now enjoys travelling the world, judging the finals of top bartender competitions. Jennifer was part of last night's judging panel and witnessed Marc's talent and originality.

Marc saw off competition from talented cruise line bartenders from three of the world's top cruise lines during a series of heats, before the final three contenders mixed it up in the deluxe Diageo 396 Bar in Miami last night.

Jennifer Le Nechet judged the proceedings along with fellow industry elites; Enrique De Colsa, Master Distiller of TEQUILA DON JULIO and Ben Potts, one of Miami's finest bartenders.

It wasn't just down to taste; the judges observed the semi-finalists' creativity, knowledge, showmanship and the overall delivered drinking experience. Marc fascinated the judges throughout the 'Mystery Box Challenge' and 'Cocktails Against the Clock Challenge', mixing up unique cocktails with outstanding product from the DIAGEO RESERVE collection.

Marc McArthur, Head Mixologist on board Norwegian Escape, said: "I can't put into words how much this achievement means to me. I've invested a lot of training and dedication into this competition, just making it through to the semi-finals was incredible, but to be judged by last year's winner and succeed to go on to represent the cruise industry in the global final of the WORLD CLASS Bartender of the Year, it's without doubt the highlight of my career. I can't wait to compete with the best and bring the confidence and skills I've developed through the WORLD CLASS program to Mexico City."

Marcos Bibas, Commercial Director, DIAGEO Americas said: "The WORLD CLASS program is devised to educate and inspire bartenders to deliver outstanding drinking experiences, and I'm delighted we can offer this experience to cruise line bartenders on board our partners' ships. Last night we witnessed a thrilling competition showcasing a remarkable standard of craftsmanship and creativity. We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish Marc the very best of luck at the WORLD CLASS Global Final in August."

Wes Cort, Senior Director, Restaurant and Beverage Development & Operations at Norwegian Cruise Line, said: "We're so pleased for Marc and his achievement. We wish him the best of luck in the WORLD CLASS Final and are confident his craftsmanship and talent will impress the judges once more. We'd like to extend our sincerest gratitude to WORLD CLASS for putting on such a thrilling event and for training our bartenders in the art and science of creating moment-defining cocktails, using award-winning spirits from the DIAGEO RESERVE collection. Our partnership provides Norwegian Cruise Line guests with fine drinking experiences, making our guests' overall cruise vacation unforgettable."

Please drink responsibly, visit DRINKiQ.com.