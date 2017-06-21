Stockholm, June 21, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that Momentum Group AB (short name: MMGR B), a mid cap company within the industrial sector, has started trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Momentum Group is the 62nd company to list at Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Momentum Group is a supplier of industrial consumables, industrial components, services and maintenance for professional end users in the Nordic region. The group leverages a decentralized business model where the individual companies within the group operates independently in order to achieve a strong local presence. Momentum Group was established as a spin-off from B&B Tools and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.momentum.group.



"Momentum Group is listed at Nasdaq Stockolm as one of the largest suppliers of industrial consumables and industrial components in the Nordic region, where we combine the large company's strengths with the entrepreneur's commitment, local presence and business acumen through our decentralized business model," said Ulf Lilius, President and CEO of Momentum Group. "We can now focus on our continued profitable growth, both organically and through niche acquisitions."



"We welcome Momentum Group to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Momentum Group joins our strong and vibrant industrial sector, and we look forward to supporting the company for many years to come."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



