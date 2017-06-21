Stockholm, June 21, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Sedana Medical's shares (short name: SEDANA) commenced today on Nasdaq First North. Sedana Medical belongs to the Health Care sector and is the 66th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Sedana Medical is a Swedish medical technology company founded in 2005 active within the field of sedation. The company's business includes the development, marketing and sale of medical devices and soon also pharmaceuticals. The Company has for a long time sold the medical device AnaConDa, which for the first time enables inhalation sedation with volatile anaesthetics in the intensive care setting. The therapy is widely supported by medical literature showing its many advantages over the current standard of intravenous sedation. The company's product range includes AnaConDa and AnaConDa-S with relevant accessories and soon also the pharmaceutical IsoConDa. Sedana Medical is headquartered in Danderyd outside of Stockholm with additional operations in Ireland, where the company has R&D.



"We are very proud and pleased with the great interest shown to participate in Sedana Medical's offering," said Christer Ahlberg, CEO at Sedana Medical. "The listing and new share issue gives us good prospects for implementing our vision to make inhalation sedation with our AnaConDa and IsoConDa products to a global standard for sedation of mechanically ventilated patients in the intensive care units. It is with great pleasure that we welcome all new shareholders to participate in our journey to develop Sedana Medical into a leading player in the field of inhalation sedation."



"We are happy to welcome Sedana Medical to Nasdaq First North, one of Europe's most liquid growth markets," said Adam Kostyál, senior vice president and head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Sedana Medical is doing important work improving the health of people around the world and we look forward to support their continued growth".



Sedana Medical has appointed Pareto Securities AB as the Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



