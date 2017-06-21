Stockholm, June 21, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that Bonesupport Holding AB (short name: BONEX), a small cap company within the health care sector, has started trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Bonesupport is the 63rd company to list at Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Bonesupport is a Swedish commercial stage orthobiologics company aiming to improve the lives of patients suffering from bone disorders. The company develops and commercializes injectable bioceramic bone graft substitutes to treat bone voids, based on its novel, proprietary Cerament technology platform. Bonesupport is headquartered at the Ideon Science Park in Lund, Sweden, with additional sales offices in Germany and the US. For more information, please visit www.bonesupport.com.



"We are pleased to have completed our IPO on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market and that our shares have started trading today," said Richard Davies, CEO of Bonesupport. "Our listing is a key step in supporting Bonesupport's growth strategy. Our IPO has provided us with the funds to drive our sales in both the US and Europe, to generate additional clinical data to enhance the competitive positioning of our products, to complete the Fortify study, which is key to gaining US approval for Cerament G, and to invest in our pipeline. This strategy will allow us to deliver our 2020 financial targets and to generate significant value for shareholders."



"We welcome Bonesupport to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We continue to see a strong inflow of health care sector companies leveraging the public markets as a platform for future growth, and Bonesupport will make an exciting addition to that list."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



