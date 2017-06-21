

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares fell sharply on Wednesday, with heavyweight banks bearing the brunt of the selling, after reports emerged that U.S. spy satellites have detected new activity at an underground site in North Korea used to test nuclear weapons.



Also, ahead of high-level security talks with Beijing, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that efforts by China to rein in North Korea have 'not worked.'



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 50 points or 0.96 percent at 5,242 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent on Tuesday.



Banks were among the worst performers, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale losing around 2 percent each.



Energy major Total SA lost 1 percent as oil prices hovered near multi-month lows on concerns over rising supplies.



On the economic front, the French economy is forecast to grow at the strongest pace since 2011, the statistical office Insee said in its quarterly report released late Tuesday. GDP is forecast to expand 1.6 percent this year, the strongest since 2011.



