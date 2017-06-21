Atradius Unveils Atrium; its New Online Credit Management Portal

AMSTERDAM, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Credit limits approved in minutes with just a few clicks

Atradius today announced an upgrade to its digital platform with the unveiling of 'Atrium', its new credit management portal. Atrium is an advanced way for business to complete credit insurance transactions creating a new level of service. The Oracle based portal is designed to evolve with digital advancements and user requirements. It is being launched between June 19 and July 15 in Atradius markets around the world.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150513/743985 )



Atrium has been designed to directly and quickly address the everyday needs of its customers, brokers, agents and account management teams. The buyer centric platform delivers a faster and more efficient user experience focused on applying for cover and filing claims; the services most frequently used by customers. Each Atradius customer can immediately and instantly search for and view information about buyers' creditworthiness, such as buyer ratings, current cover and claims. Having received a clear picture of the buyer on the buyer details page the customer can directly on this page apply for a credit limit with most required information already included in the application. Credit limit decisions, in most cases, are immediate.

Andreas Tesch Chief Market Officer of Atradius commented, "I am delighted with the launch of our new Atrium customer portal. This new approach and technology is a tremendous timesaver for all and reduces the possibility of errors. Its design enables our customers to constantly monitor and smoothly interact with their buyers and with Atradius. It supports better risk management and growth potential with a clear insight on safer trade for them. In a nutshell, Atrium is a more efficient, user friendly service platform that simplifies a number of account activities and reduces the risk of suffering losses caused by payment defaults. Our customers can essentially check a buyer's creditworthiness during a deal negotiation and have cover approved before the end of the meeting."

More features will be rolled out over the course of the year. In addition to direct access to buyer information and the ability to directly and immediately apply for and receive cover, anticipated benefits for customers include detailed portfolio overviews highlighting trends and events that may impact the policy, direct access to other information relevant to the users business and claims filing in just a couple of clicks.

The specific needs of brokers and agents are also being built into the Atrium tool. This new portal will provide a clear dedicated overview and information to manage multiple policies and customer portfolios.

About Atradius

Atradius provides trade credit insurance, surety and collections services worldwide through a strategic presence in more than 50 countries. Atradius has access to credit information on over 240 million companies worldwide. Its credit insurance, bonding and collections products help protect companies throughout the world from payment risks associated with selling products and services on trade credit. Atradius forms part of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC), one of the leading insurers in Spain and worldwide in credit insurance.