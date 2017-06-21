

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 20-June-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,712,973.48 10.8985



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,470,542.67 14.4888



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 785,454.64 17.3958



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,589,409.75 16.7859



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 20/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,660,343.70 9.8672



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2400000 USD 23,682,010.59 9.8675



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,466,074.86 13.2659



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 295,777.42 14.0846



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,218,871.23 17.0233



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,625,105.14 17.1806



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,682,965.98 12.0203



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 56,762,559.79 18.0199



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,537,994.16 19.5264



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 51,796,896.23 17.9228



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,566,905.05 14.7821



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 20/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 317,268.97 15.108



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,343,596.83 16.1879



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,352,304.90 18.782



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,341,326.26 16.6052



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,704,693.48 10.8118



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,313,496.00 18.7615



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 20/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 303,099.92 18.9437



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,746,005.63 18.984



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 20/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,231,511.36 17.2347



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,231,369.58 17.234



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 20/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,682,341.50 14.1765



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,391,383.49 17.8967



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,204,875.50 15.3159



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,248,290.14 10.4136



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,199,711.77 18.1812



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 171,967,390.20 15.286



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 244,194.38 16.2796



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,649,397.46 5.7647



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2210000 USD 41,811,113.23 18.9191



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,045,045.12 16.0776



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,854,116.44 14.2624



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,604,195.83 17.837



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 20/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 303,867.51 18.9917



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,726,449.42 19.11



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,389,779.90 19.1096



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



