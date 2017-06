BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's money supply growth accelerated in May, the Swiss National Bank said Wednesday.



The monetary aggregate M3 grew 4.1 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 3.2 percent increase seen in April.



Likewise, the annual growth in the narrow measure M1 came in at 7.2 percent versus 5.6 percent in April.



