FARMERS BRANCH, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Light Engine Design Corp. (OTC PINK: TLED), is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand to the Company's Board of Advisors. Dr. Hildenbrand is a highly-respected environmental biologist and chemist and his vast knowledge will greatly advance the Company's algae and horticultural lighting operations.

Dr. Hildenbrand received his bachelors of science and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Texas at El Paso. His doctoral research focused on the molecular architecture involved in hormone-dependent cancers. He was awarded the best doctoral dissertation in the College of Science for the year 2010. Dr. Hildenbrand continued his training as a post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He contributed to the development of a novel therapy for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia; a blood-borne cancer that afflicts young children.

Dr. Hildenbrand has published more than 40 peer-reviewed scientific journal articles and textbook chapters in the fields of cancer biochemistry, environmental science, and natural products. He is also an editor of a new textbook with Elsevier titled 'Advances in Chemical Pollution, Environmental Management and Protection,' and was recently nominated for the Humanity in Science Award, which recognizes scientists for their altruism and innovation.

"Dr. Hildenbrand provides a wealth of knowledge to advance our efforts in photobiology. His knowledge and experience will be instrumental in using light to increase the quality and quantity of crop yields. We look forward to his guidance, not only for food and medicine, but especially for algae that will be used for nutraceutical, biofuel and bioremediation purposes," said the Company's CEO, Robert Manes.

About the Company: Light Engine Design Corp and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Dallas Lighting & Photonics and Tall Trees LED Company, is focused on becoming an industry pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL). The Company is specializing in the design of advanced light engines and fixtures employing innovative, unique light emitting diode (LED) and laser phosphor technologies for use in the entertainment, architectural/entertainment (architainment) and frequency-specific biological lighting industries.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

