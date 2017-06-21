WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA--(Marketwired - June 21, 2017) - VergX today announced that Omega TeleServe, an independent IT and telecom consulting solutions firm, has selected the VergX NaaS solution, specifically the turnkey software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and security (SD-Security) as the newest additions to their product portfolio.

Leveraging Versa Networks' cloud-native multi-tenant software platform and comprehensive suite of networking and security services, VergX has developed a turnkey NaaS solution for resellers looking to take advantage of the growing SD-WAN market. The solution empowers VergX partners to offer their end customers a fully managed and tiered service portfolio including advanced SD-WAN, next-generation firewall and unified threat management (UTM).

"We have several large enterprise customers that are looking for better access to the cloud and some that want a completely managed SD-WAN solution, and the VergX NaaS solutions enable us to do both," said Todd Williams, CEO, Omega TeleServe.

"We are thrilled to bring Omega TeleServe on as a reseller, they have a clear vision for how the cloud can drive growth and we're excited to be a part of that," said Chris Chirico, COO, VergX. "Our NaaS solutions have a multi-tenant platform-based approach enabling our resellers to offer a true enterprise-grade offering to their end-users and really take advantage of this cloud-based offering."

About VergX

VergX is a best-in-class single source provider of turnkey cloud-managed Reseller Solutions. VergX specializes in Network-as-a-Service solutions for Resellers, including SD-WAN and SD-Security with next-generation firewall and unified threat management. We are committed to driving meaningful value to our customers through a consistent, high-quality and unified user experience across multiple devices, platforms and operating systems.

About Omega TeleServe

Omega TeleServe is an independent IT and telecom consulting company that helps businesses determine the right voice, data, cloud, IPTV and Internet connection services for their business and works with industry-leading partners to determine and implement the most cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.omegateleserve.com

